CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2022 NBA Western Conference Outright Futures Betting Picks

By James Foglio
basketballinsiders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 NBA season begins on Oct. 19, 2021; the 2022 NBA Western Conference outright futures betting picks are now available at Basketball Insiders. Referencing odds retrieved from Bovada, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites (+170) to win the conference. The Golden State Warriors possess the second-best odds (+400) of making it back to the NBA Finals, followed by the Phoenix Suns (+700), Los Angeles Clippers (+750) and Utah Jazz (+750).

www.basketballinsiders.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

BetOnline NBA Futures Latest Odds

The 2021-22 NBA season begins with one preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021; BetOnline NBA futures latest odds have been updated. The only preseason matchup on Sunday is between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET, and it can be watched live via NBA League Pass, YES or Spectrum SportsNet.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Draft#Nba History#Nba Western Conference#Basketball Insiders#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#The Washington Wizards#Congolese#Acl#The Toronto Raptors#Warriors Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Wall#The Utah Jazz
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins expected to receive religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

The Golden State Warriors’ problem with the backup point guard position is minute compared to the potential starting lineup dilemma. The city of San Francisco requires all players and employees to be vaccinated before entering the Chase Center. Anyone who isn’t vaccinated is not allowed entry, and that includes players. Interestingly, sources say starting small forward Andrew Wiggins is electing not to get the vaccine.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

The former Laker and former Clipper Montrezl Harrell never seemed to quite fit in on the Lakers in 2020-2021 season. A former Sixth Man of the Year for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell came to the Lakers looking to be the big bench piece and his numbers were certainly okay, they didn't match the career highs he had on the Clippers. It just never seemed to be a great fit. He was traded to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy