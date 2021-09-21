CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Soap Alum Joins FIREFLY LANE

By Bryan Beckley
Soap Opera Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIgnacio Serricchio (ex-Alex, Y&R; ex-Diego, GH) has joined the cast of Netflix’s FIREFLY LANE, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. He will play Danny Diaz, a “cocky sportscaster turned reporter who has crackling chemistry” with Katherine Heigl’s character Tully. To read the full article, click here.

www.soapoperadigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Returns

Janice Lynde, who originated the role of Leslie Brooks in 1973, will be reprising the role of the renowned pianist for several episodes in mid-October. Lynde, who last appeared in Genoa City in 2018, will be interacting with other legacy characters during her brief run.
TV & VIDEOS
Soap Opera Digest

Meet GH's Avery Pohl

Daytime newcomer Avery Pohl is thrilled to have landed the role of Port Charles’s newest bad girl, Esme Prince. The Florida native reports, “I had never had a soap opera audition until quarantine, and then I had two, one of which my friend Madison Thompson ended up booking [the role of Y&R’s Jordan]. I think GENERAL HOSPITAL was my third soap audition ever, so I am very new to the world of the soaps; I had never even watched an episode of one. At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

“Cobra Kai” Season 4 officially has a premiere date on Netflix. The new season of the critically-acclaimed series will debut Dec. 31 on the streaming service. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. “Cobra Kai” was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra...
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Firefly Lane’ Adds Ignacio Serricchio, Greg Germann, India de Beaufort & Jolene Purdy To Cast For Season 2 – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Firefly Lane, headlined by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, has set four major cast additions for the upcoming second season. Ignacio Serricchio (Lost In Space) has joined as a new series regular. Greg Germann, coming off his four-year stint on Grey’s Anatomy, has been tapped as a recurring alongside India de Beaufort (Slumberland) as well as The White Lotus breakout Jolene Purdy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ignacio Serricchio
Person
Katherine Heigl
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus. Based on the YA book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale). Along with Hale, the show stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefly Lane#Soap Alum Joins#Y R#Ex Diego#Gh#Deadline Com
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Netflix Adds 4 New Cast Members to ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 (Including Another ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star)

If you’re already missing Virgin River, then allow Firefly Lane to fill the void. Netflix just made four major casting announcements for Firefly Lane season two, which recently began production. The streaming service confirmed that Ignacio Serricchio, Greg Germann, India de Beaufort and Jolene Purdy are set to star in the new episodes alongside the show’s two leads: Katherine Heigl (Tully Hart) and Sarah Chalke (Kate Mularky).
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

Eileen Davidson’s Stepson Releases Book

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R et al) and husband Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian, Y&R) are bursting with pride over his son, Vincent Russell Van Patten, whose book, Arrows Of Youth: A Young Man’s Inspiring Journey to Find What Lights His Soul on Fire was recently released. “I am so incredibly proud of my talented ‘bonus’ son,” the actress shares. “The book he wrote called Arrows Of Youth is so inspiring, so hopeful and speaks not just to one generation but across them all. Insightful, inspiring, I couldn’t put it down. He’s the voice of a generation if I do say so myself!” To purchase a copy, click here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Soap Opera Digest

Jake Weary Live Interview Scheduled

Alan Locher will welcome Jake Weary (ex-Luke, AS THE WORLD TURNS) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room, on Friday, October 1 at 3 p.m. ET. Weary, who is the son of Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva, GUIDING LIGHT), will discuss his daytime roots, his TNT series, ANIMAL KINGDOM, and more. To watch live, click here.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in the Works at The CW

The CW is heading to space. The younger-skewing broadcaster is teaming with original series creator J. Michael Straczynski for a reboot of Babylon 5. Described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the original, Straczynski will pen the script for a new potential version of the former syndicated drama from Warner Bros. TV. The new take revolves around John Sheridan (originally played by Bruce Boxleitner), an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Sneak Peek Reveals Devon's Fate After Premiere Cliffhanger — Plus, Billie Gets a Surprise Visitor

Paging all fans of The Resident: We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), and it’s a three-for-one deal. Not only does the video above introduce newcomer Miles Fowler as Billie’s estranged son, who unexpectedly crosses paths with Billie at Chastain, but it also reveals what happened to Devon after he got trapped in a janitor’s closet with a gas leak during the Season 5 premiere. Fortunately, Devon is still with us when the episode begins, after poor Leela finds him unconscious in a hospital elevator. But even with Devon’s closest colleagues treating him, the doc begins to exhibit more worrying symptoms. Plus, there’s also time in our exclusive clip for Conrad and baby Gigi to have the perfect drop-off at Chastain’s nursery. Does it help take our minds off the inevitably tragic fate awaiting Nic? Nope! But it’s adorable nonetheless.   Elsewhere in the episode, titled “No Good Deed,” Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the Chastain team. Press PLAY above to watch our full sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 13 on FXX

We swear we had something for this: Archer is getting a 13th season on FXX. The Emmy-winning animated comedy will return sometime in 2022 for eight episodes. The move follows the passing of co-star Jessica Walter in March. Walter voiced Malory Archer on the series since its first episode. The loss will be creatively addressed in the show’s new episodes. “Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County...
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

Darin Brooks Cast On Apple+ Series

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) has been cast in the new Apple+ comedy, AMBER BROWN. The actor will be playing the role of Max, who is the boyfriend of the lead character of Sarah, played by Sarah Drew (ex-April, GREY’S ANATOMY). On Instagram, the actor posted, “So Happy and Proud to announce this… My new @appletvplus show I’ve been working on here in Utah: AMBER BROWN!! 👏😁🎉🍾 Helmed by the incredible @bonniehunt_real, Bob Higgins and Michelle Manning! Thank you! And my amazingly talented co-stars: @carsynroseofficial (Amber Brown), @thesarahdrew (Sarah Brown), Me 😁(Max Dayton), @lilianainouyeofficial (Brandi), @michaelyo (Phil), and @ashleywilliamsandcompany (Pam) and many more… I’m so incredibly blessed to be working with you all!! You’re all BRILLIANT in this and… ALL OF YOU OUT THERE HAVE TO CHECK IT OUT WHEN IT DROPS on @appletvplus!!! Keep you all posted!! You’re gonna LOVE it!! 😁🙌👏🤙😎❤️ @boatrocker.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
Soap Opera Digest

ALL RISE Resurrected At OWN

ALL RISE, which was canceled by CBS after two seasons, has been picked up by OWN for a 20-episode third season. The cast includes Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R). Marg Helgenberger (ex-Mary, RYAN’S HOPE) will not be returning to the series because she was cast in the NBC pilot, GETAWAY. HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to the show, as well.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Firestarter’ Lead Ryan Kiera Armstrong & ‘Evil Dead’ Alum Shiloh Fernandez Among Cast To Join Nicolas Cage Western ‘The Old Way’

EXCLUSIVE: Firestarter reboot lead Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Evil Dead alum Shiloh Fernandez are among cast to have joined Nicolas Cage in action-western The Old Way, which we revealed last week. In The Old Way, Cage stars as Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family. When a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world burning. He unearths his sidearm and saddles up with an unlikely partner: his twelve-year-old daughter. The project marks Cage’s first ‘traditional’ western. Armstrong, who plays Briggs’ daughter Brooke, recently...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy