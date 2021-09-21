CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Law girls volleyball flexible with playing time

By Bill Bloxsom
 8 days ago

Being able to serve efficiently and to keep points alive on the defensive end are benchmarks of a winning volleyball team. “We are working on consistency in serve,” said Law coach Stacy Loch, whose team is off to a 1-2 start. “We want to work on keeping it in the court and build from there. Defensively, there are still times when the girls are figuring out who next to them that they can trust. With a new team, they have got to communicate that they are going to get that ball. It’s something that grows.”

