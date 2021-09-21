CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Re-Opens 34 Properties to Public Hunting and Fishing as Wildfires Subside

By Bob McNally
Outdoor Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia hunters and anglers will be able to return to many national and state forests this fall as more of the wildfires that ravaged the state come under control. Following the announcement by the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, lifting the closure of most California forests on Sept. 16, California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reopened 34 of its properties to public use.

