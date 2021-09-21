California Re-Opens 34 Properties to Public Hunting and Fishing as Wildfires Subside
California hunters and anglers will be able to return to many national and state forests this fall as more of the wildfires that ravaged the state come under control. Following the announcement by the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, lifting the closure of most California forests on Sept. 16, California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reopened 34 of its properties to public use.www.outdoorlife.com
