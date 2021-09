While living in Humboldt County, CA, I would see Northern Harriers (Circus hudsonius) flying low with their “V” shaped wing formation hunting in the Arcata Bottom on a regular basis. Harriers were a common sight there. The Arcata Bottom, with its open grasslands as far as the eye can see, is prime habitat for the Northern Harrier, and other hawks and falcons. They were easy to identify by their obvious white rump and black-tipped wings.

