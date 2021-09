IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD WAYNE MAYS, DECEASED. Letters of Administration on the Estate of Donald Wayne Mays, Deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of August, 2021, by the Honorable Paige Nichols Vick, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.