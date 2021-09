The banging of hammers and the buzzing of saws is an indication that improvements are being made at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge. The Library’s connector project is underway and is being made possible by a Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant, which is an initiative to celebrate Lowe’s centennial. The Brundidge library was one of the 100 projects selected for the Lowe’s grant awards.

