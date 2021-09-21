CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See All the Bravolebs Who Attended Dr. Heavenly Kimes' Daughter's Dazzling Sweet 16

By Laura Rosenfeld
Cover picture for the articleDr. Heavenly Kimes threw the sweetest 16th birthday celebration for her daughter, Alaura, over the weekend — and the festivities included many faces familiar to Bravo fans. The Married to Medicine daughter's Sweet 16 took place on Saturday, September 18 at The Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta and featured dancing, a 360-degree camera for guests to take fun videos, and a performance by rapper Nikki Natural.

