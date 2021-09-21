See All the Bravolebs Who Attended Dr. Heavenly Kimes' Daughter's Dazzling Sweet 16
Dr. Heavenly Kimes threw the sweetest 16th birthday celebration for her daughter, Alaura, over the weekend — and the festivities included many faces familiar to Bravo fans. The Married to Medicine daughter's Sweet 16 took place on Saturday, September 18 at The Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta and featured dancing, a 360-degree camera for guests to take fun videos, and a performance by rapper Nikki Natural.www.bravotv.com
