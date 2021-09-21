3 reasons why this Lake George business is expanding: cider, seltzer and a bigger offseason

The Capital Region already has multiple incubator and accelerator programs. And as the region works to further establish its presence in multiple industries, there are several new efforts underway to help entrepreneurs develop products and services. That effort includes the establishment of new incubator and accelerator programs. Here is an...
How did a major player in national cybersecurity end up as a nonprofit in East Greenbush? What started as a tool to help businesses with security has grown into an internationally cited source that's on-call 24/7 and is now even part of U.S. election security.
"We have watched how the cannabis [industry] has impacted real estate and how commercial buildings have gained value in Oregon," said the investor. "Dormant towns have come alive and are bustling. It could have the same impact in New York."
Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
ReWire Energy has entered into a new partnership with the Latham manufacturer Tire Conversion Technologies that fits into the firm's pivot earlier this year to focus more on state contracting work. The new partnership names Saratoga Springs' ReWire as Tire Conversion’s exclusive distributor for New York state public sector customers,...
The Fort William Henry Resort and Conference Center just completed its busiest summer as visitors escaped from major metropolitan areas and vacationed in Lake George. Hotel revenue across Warren County totaled $98.2 million for June, July and August, a 57% increase compared with the summer of 2020, according to new data from hospitality industry tracker STR.
Relentless Awareness partners Joe Bonilla and Rich Fazio co-founded the startup earlier this year. The duo said they were inspired by chatter overheard at several car shows they visited and saw a branding opportunity they couldn’t pass on.
North American ports saw surges in cargo volume in the first half of 2021, with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California posting 44.3% and 38.5% growth, respectively, in total container volume from a year prior.
American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
