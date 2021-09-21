McDade Homecoming postponed

Last Wednesday, McDade ISD announced that last week's varsity football game against Concordia on Saturday, September 18, as well as all Homecoming activities for the rest of the week, would be cancelled out of an abundance of caution. Homecoming activities will be rescheduled for a game later in the season.“We look forward to celebrating as a Bulldog family at that time,” the announcement said.The away varsity volleyball game on Friday would continue as scheduled. For updates, visit www.mcdadeisd.com or Facebook @McDadeISD.