REVIEW: Flamin’ Hot Mtn Dew

By Marvo
theimpulsivebuy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlamin’ Hot Mtn Dew is not very spicy, which I don’t know if I should be disappointed about or thankful for. When it was first announced, I had images of a hellish dark red beverage with a flavor and heat similar to Flamin’ Hot Limon Doritos. I thought it would be more of a gag drink, like Jones Soda Company’s Thanksgiving dinner-flavored sodas, most Lester’s Fixins varieties, or any Zevia soda. But it’s not a jokey drink. It’s surprisingly a drinkable drink.

