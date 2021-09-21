Sonoma community meeting calendar, Sept. 21
A weekly listing of community meetings and events, typically free and always open to the public. Sonoma Valley Hospital will hold a meeting online about where the community stands with COVID-19, from 3–4 p.m. Dr. Sabrina Kidd, chief medical officer and UCSF medical director for Sonoma Valley Hospital, will report. The meeting can be viewed at sonomavalleyhospital-org.zoom.us/j, meeting ID: 92375935274. A Spanish simulcast will be broadcast by SonomaTV at their YouTube Channel.www.sonomanews.com
