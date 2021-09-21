CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmaker seeks permanent funding for full-day kindergarten

By BRUCE SCHREINER - Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted this year to pump considerably more state money into full-day kindergarten, but the extra spending was limited to just one school year. Now a Republican legislator wants to turn that one-time support into a permanent commitment. Rep. James Tipton said he has prefiled...

