BGC Racing Moves 2021 Heroes Run to Virtual, To Donate $80,000 to Charities

Due to increased concerns about the COVID-19 variants, BGC Racing has changed its 2021 Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run to be a virtual event. “BGC Racing’s top priority is the health and safety of our Heroes Run participants, volunteers and spectators,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “This was not a decision taken lightly but one that we feel is necessary due to the recent increase in number of positive cases we are seeing in our area. BGC Racing is committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19; therefore, this is the right decision for the difficult situation facing all of us.”