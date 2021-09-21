CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington man found dead along the shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone; search continues for second man

By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 8 days ago

Authorities in Yellowstone National Park this week recovered the body of a missing 67-year-old Washington man along the shore of Shoshone Lake, officials announced Tuesday. Search and rescue crews found the body of Mark O’Neill on Monday along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in the southwestern corner of Yellowstone National Park, according to a news release.

IN THIS ARTICLE
