Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-30 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway POWERFUL LATE WEEK STORM TO IMPACT SOUTHEAST ALASKA After two systems affect the southern and central Panhandle, one Wednesday morning and a second late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a more powerful fall storm arrives in the Gulf of Alaska Friday night. Some uncertainty remains on the strength, track, and timing of this complex system, but heavy rainfall and high winds have become likely for portions of the Panhandle. Confidence increased in the developing system and with winds increased, Wind watches have been posted for a large portion of the pahandle Friday evening and Saturday. Heavy rain begins across the area Thursday night and persists for the region through Saturday. Rain could remain heavy through Sunday. From Thursday night through Saturday afternoon, 48-hour rainfall totals are expected to fall between 3 and 6 inches. Aside from high winds, high seas, and heavy rainfall, there is also the risk of flooding and landslides in prone areas. As confidence grows further, other weather bulletins may be issued. Please stay alert for more information on expected weather impacts through the weekend.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 4 HOURS AGO