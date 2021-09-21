CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, northeastern St. James and northwestern St. Charles Parishes through 215 PM CDT At 129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wallace, or near Reserve, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Montz, Edgard, North Vacherie, Garyville, Boutte, Wallace, Taft, New Sarpy, Destrehan, South Vacherie, Luling and Bayou Gauche. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 193 and 213. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 310 between mile markers 8 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

