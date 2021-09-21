Two men shot to death in third fatal shooting since Friday in Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS — Two men were found shot to death Sunday night, the third and fourth men to die from gunshot wounds within mere blocks of each other in a three-day span. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents remain under investigation and it is unclear whether or not Sunday’s shooting and two separate shootings Friday are connected in any way. All three shootings occurred in the same six-block area in the small south-suburban village near U.S. 30 and Illinois 394.