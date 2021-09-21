Net Zero Energy Building Design and How to Achieve It

Global warming is no longer up for debate, and the next steps to address the climate crisis have been put in place. The Paris Agreement mandates net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the Biden Administration has agreed to the same goal. The building sector accounts for 40 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. These mandates will certainly result in major changes for the industry. Of course, the sole purpose for the change in practice is not just to meet mandates. Empowering industries to positively impact the global problem they helped create must remain top of mind.