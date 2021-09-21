CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Crawford; Erie; Hancock; Huron; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Ohio and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio, Crawford, Erie and Huron. In northwest Ohio, Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Thursday morning. * A rapidly deepening low pressure system and abundant moisture will converge over Ohio tonight through Wednesday. The storm system will produce moderate to heavy rainfall over the area and the potential for flooding. There is still some uncertainty on how much rain will fall and where the axis of heaviest rainfall will occur. This situation will continue to be monitored. * Rainfall amounts could possibly be between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the heaviest rain. There is a possibility for widespread flooding resulting from small streams and creeks flowing out of their banks and flooding from main stem rivers.

