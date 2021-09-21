CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vuzix Receives Follow-On Order From Fortune 50 Customer To Support Supply Chain Operations

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the company has received a follow-on order for its M400 Smart Glasses from a Fortune 50 customer to support its supply chain operations.

Global supply uncertainties, disruptions, and inflationary forces are driving companies of all sizes to better manage their supply chain complexities. Combined with the ongoing growth of online shopping, attaining new productivity levels for product transportation, inventory management and order fulfillment will become a distinct competitive advantage. Smart glasses are becoming a cost-effective tool to facilitate these objectives and an increasing number of the world's largest firms are starting to move from trialing them to deploying them.

"Across the board, Vuzix is investing time and resources to support our largest customers within the retail, warehousing and logistics vertical that have come to Vuzix with specific use cases and operational challenges that they would like to solve with smart glasses. This Fortune 50 customer represents just one of many exciting opportunities within this vertical and Vuzix looks forward to supporting this customer to successfully scale and globally roll out our products," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 210 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Vuzix Corporation Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and potential future opportunities with the referenced Fortune 50 customer and other large organizations worldwide, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.comTel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-receives-follow-on-order-from-fortune-50-customer-to-support-supply-chain-operations-301381873.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Micron Technology gives disappointing guidance as supply chain issues impact customers

Micron Technology Inc. shares were under modest pressure Wednesday after the chipmaker issued disappointing guidance due to weaker demand from customers. PC makers warned the company that supply chain disruptions for other parts would result in a reduced need for chips, which have suffered through their own production issues amid the reopening of the global economy from COVID-19 restrictions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vuzix Signs Distribution Agreement With Acuraflow And Receives Initial Smart Glasses Order

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Acuraflow, a developer and deployer of sustainable management solutions, and has received an initial order from them for Smart Glasses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ion Channel Provides Input To FDD Report On Software Logistics And Supply Chain Security For High Assurance Customers

ALEXANDRIA, DC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ion Channel congratulates Dr. Georgina "George" Shea, director of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies' Center for Cyber and Technology Innovation, on the publication of FDD's report, "A Software Bill of Materials is Critical for Comprehensive Risk Management," which outlines technical and policy requirements for enterprise use of Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) and provides a reference implementation for compliance with the SBOM requirement of Executive Order 14028.
SOFTWARE
UT San Antonio

Operations and Supply Chain Management Degree

There are ways to do things…then there are better ways to do things. Solving problems and making good decisions is a requirement in every organization. If you’re someone who values the power of efficiency and possesses a keen analytical eye, then you may be cut out for majoring in Operations and Supply Chain Management.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follow On#Productivity#Vuzi#Augmented Reality#Ar#M400 Smart Glasses#Vuzix Corporation Vuzix#Company#Ip#Canadian#Vuzix Smart Glasses#The Smart Glasses#Md A#Investor Relations
clevelandstar.com

SOHM Receives Repeat New Order From Private Label Customer

SOHM also updates about new information and the new order. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SHMN), generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has received a new repeat order for prescription skincare topical products in-line with its B2B strategy.
CHINO HILLS, CA
freightwaves.com

Is it lights out for supply chain?

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, energy issues stall supply chains; congestion mounts at East Coast ports; Amazon algorithms tighten their grip; first female port header named; and more. Lights out. Anarchy in the U.K. — Gasoline panic-buying has our friends across the pond looking like...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Astronics Bags $19M Follow-On Order From Collins Aerospace

Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) has secured a $19 million order from Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) subsidiary Collins Aerospace for business jet connectivity equipment to be delivered in 2022. The order is a follow-on to the ~$11 million order announced in February 2021. "We are excited to support the growing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
WHEC TV-10

L3Harris Technologies receives $345M purchase order for radios from US Army

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — L3Harris Technologies received a $345 million purchase order to enhance the U.S. Army's radios. The company will make two-channel handheld 1,540 AN/PRC-163 Leader radios and AN/PRC-158 Manpack radios. Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer said the deal will support jobs at L3Harris and help boost the recovery...
ROCHESTER, NY
The New Yorker

The Supply-Chain Mystery

A good way to get people talking, in this lingering pandemic era, is to ask whether they have tried to rent a car lately. Even if they haven’t, they have likely heard stories, perhaps about largely empty lots at the Atlanta airport, where customers were forced to compete in what the actress Audra McDonald, in an angry tweet, called a “hunger games relay,” or about the man who told the Los Angeles Times that he had booked a compact car to take his kids to Disneyland only to be directed to a van that “reeked of cigarettes and marijuana.” But most of the stories are more quotidian; the common elements are long lines, high rates, few choices, and mysterious references to “supply-chain issues.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Buffalo Business First

Supply chain warning: Don't over-commit to your customers

Building flexibility into contracts may be key for companies dealing with rising costs and supply chain shortages. While businesses struggle to maintain prices for customers and deliver on time, one local expert said it’s important that companies don't over-commit on a product or project that could be slowed due to outside factors.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Industry Experts Discuss Future of Supply Chains

Registration is officially open for SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains, a full week devoted to knowledge, education and networking about all things related to the future of supply chain and logistics. SCN Summit: State of the Supply Chain Week kicks off Dec. 6 with a discussion on warehouse automation...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
@growwithco

Supply Chain Disruption

A supply chain disruption can cause chaos for your business and hurt your bottom line. Learn six steps you can take to prepare for a supply chain disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain problems for 75% of businesses across the United States, and 57% experienced longer lead times for orders. That’s why your business needs to begin preparing for future supply chain disruptions now. Let’s look at six ways to get started.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ideanomics' WAVE Secures Follow-On Purchase Order From AVTA

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE finalized a multi-million dollar follow-on purchase order from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) for 28 additional wireless charging systems. AVTA currently serves more than 450,000 residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, and northern Los Angeles County, California. WAVE, which Ideanomics wholly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dcvelocity.com

Redwood Logistics EVP Wins 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021-- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistic companies in North America, today announced its Executive Vice President of Managed Services, Christina Ryan, received the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain award. The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
CHICAGO, IL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Supply Chain Operations Can Be a Lever for Growth

The pandemic has catalyzed transformations in supply chain operations. Beyond relying on their supply chain ecosystem to get goods or services to customers, businesses are now realizing how critical supply chain operations are to increasing customer satisfaction, uncovering new opportunities to reach buyers and consumers and reducing risk when disruption is par for the course.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Advancing women in supply chain

What can the supply chain industry do to attract, promote, and retain more women throughout its ranks—especially at the highest levels of an organization? That was the key question posed to a panel of industry experts on the second full day of CSCMP EDGE 2021, being held this week in Atlanta. Moderated by Angie Freeman, chief human resources and environmental, social and governance officer at C.H. Robinson, the panel began by outlining some of the major challenges facing women in the industry, including supporting women at various stages of their careers, continuing to fight gender bias, and finding ways to instill in ever-younger generations of women the idea that there are no limits to what they can achieve in any industry. The panel of supply chain leaders included Cloe Guidry-Reed, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based supplier diversity management solutions firm Hire Ground; Jennifer Kilgore, human resources director for Augusta, Georgia-based RBW Logistics, and Maayan Nissan, director and head of global supply chain at Arizona-based Align Technology. They all agreed that one of the keys to attracting and retaining top female talent depends largely on developing role models at all levels of the supply chain profession. “You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Guidry-Reed, noting that strong role models help to both inspire and develop future female leaders in an organization. Among the panel’s advice for creating a more inclusive workplace that can help move women forward: creating mentorship and sponsorship programs within your organization; helping establish relationships, networks, and support systems for women at all points along their careers; developing programs that identify and invest in high-performing women with the capacity to lead; treating leadership as a tangible skill that can be developed and not something that is necessarily innate; highlighting senior women leaders in your organization as a way to appeal to younger generations and potential employees; and clearly charting the path to leadership within your organization. CSCMP EDGE 2021 takes place in Atlanta September 19-22.
ECONOMY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Crandell receives 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award

Lois Crandell, executive director and plant manager for Roper Corp. -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company -- has received the 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award. The Women in Supply Chain Award, by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy