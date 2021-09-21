CMS Girls’ Volleyball Team Improves Record to 7 – 4
The Collinwood Middle School Trojanettes improved their record to 7-4 last week, forcing wins against Leoma and New Prospect. Eighth grade Trojanettes Saydee Powell, Zali Daniels, Jordy Andrews, Kabreyia Riley, and Avery Rowlette lead the team’s offensive attacks with strong serving, spiking, and tipping. The impressive 8th grade Trojanette defense is assisted by Brilea Pigg, Belle Robinson, and Zaylee Allen. The girls are having a great season!—Submitted.waynecountynews.net
