CMS Girls’ Volleyball Team Improves Record to 7 – 4

The KML Chargers faced Sussex Hamilton in the first match of pool play at the Saint Thomas Moore Joust Tournament hosted by Homestead and Thomas Moore. Sussex Hamilton took the first set 25-19. However, KML regrouped and claimed the second set fighting point for point ultimately winning 25-23. The KML Chargers were unable to take the third set when Sussex claimed the win with an ending score of 15-10. Some highlights of the match consisted of Alyssa Gaeth, Halie Markovic and Stella Zarling having 7, 6 and 6 kills respectively. Keeping us in the game defensively, Samantha Kohl had 15 digs, Meredith Bock 9 and Stella Zarling had 8. Samantha Kohl also had 13 assists. The Chargers move on to the second match in pool play on Friday, August 27th against Lake Country Lutheran at the Joust.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO