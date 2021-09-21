CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Travel Reaches All-Time High Amid Rise In Covid Variants

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A spike in US travel has coincided with rapidly spreading coronavirus variants.

Pent up demand for travel - combined with rescheduled trips and historically busy summer months - led to the highest number of American travelers in recent history. Travel insurance comparison site, squaremouth.com, reported record sales in August, with an increase of over 120% from 2019.

By September, at least two new major variants had already impacted countries across the world. That same month, Squaremouth reported 40% of its travelers were heading to Europe, the location that currently leads the world in Delta variant cases.

The parallel may have travelers wondering what to do if history repeats itself. Squaremouth answers travelers' top questions about insurance coverage as Covid variants evolve.

Can I buy coverage for new coronavirus variants?

  • Travel insurance can still be purchased to cover concerns surrounding Delta, Mu, and other variants of the coronavirus
  • Most travel insurance policies on squaremouth.com provide cancellation and medical benefits for contracting Covid-19, including all variants

What if I no longer want to travel because of the new variants?

  • Not wanting to travel due to a concern of getting sick is not a covered reason to cancel a trip under the standard Trip Cancellation benefit
  • Travelers who want this flexibility must have purchased a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) policy
  • Travelers who haven't booked yet, or who have booked a trip within the past 2 weeks, may be eligible for this upgrade. Trips booked several weeks or months ago are likely ineligible for CFAR

What if the new variants cause my destination to close its border?

  • Border closures are not covered under standard Trip Cancellation coverage
  • The Cancel For Any Reason upgrade is also the best option for travelers who want cancellation coverage should their destination close their border to US tourists

What if I contract Covid-19 while traveling?

  • Most travel insurance policies on squaremouth.com provide medical benefits for contracting Covid-19, including any of its variants
  • Most policies can also provide additional travel-related benefits for travelers who are quarantined and unable to return home as scheduled

Notes to editors Available Topic Expert: Megan Moncrief, Chief Marketing Officer, is available for comment and interview. mmoncrief@squaremouth.com

Squaremouth maintains a list of country insurance requirements here: https://www.squaremouth.com/destinations

Other Relevant Research:

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTHSquaremouth.com, and their multi-award winning customer service team, has helped over 2 million travelers save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Leveraging decades of travel expertise, and industry-leading technology, Squaremouth.com hosts the most intuitive travel insurance quoting and comparison engine on the market today.

Coupled with verified customer reviews and the largest portfolio of products, Squaremouth allows travelers to instantly purchase a travel insurance policy from every major provider in the US.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-travel-reaches-all-time-high-amid-rise-in-covid-variants-301381724.html

SOURCE Squaremouth

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Experts Predict How The COVID Delta Variant Will Affect Fall Travel

“Hot vax summer” ushered in a hopeful phase of the pandemic, with increases in weddings, family vacations and other opportunities for travel and socialization. But we’ve also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about contagious viral coronavirus variants like delta and mu. Many cities, states and countries have...
TRAVEL
wgnsradio.com

COVID-19 delta variant raises new considerations for today’s travelers

Americans returned to travel in droves this summer. Recent AAA Travel bookings were up at least 11% over 2019 levels, and even more people are excitedly planning trips for 2022 and beyond. Although AAA no longer conducts formal travel forecasts for Labor Day, the Auto Club Group expects travel volumes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Business travel seen as a perk in post-COVID US

Workers are productive and less stressed when they travel for business. Only a quarter (25%) said they feel more stressed when working during a business trip, with 32% saying they feel no different and the remaining 43% feeling less stressed when they work while traveling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Australia lockdown lows hit all time high

Almost two thirds of Australians believe that their life has gotten worse during the pandemic and more than half are feeling more negative about the future compared to the first wave of infections, according to new analysis from The Australian National University (ANU). In a survey of more than 3000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Covid#Europe#American#Squaremouth Com#Cfar#Travelers#Other Relevant Research
Flight Global.com

European airline shares rise as US signals full restart of transatlantic travel

The big European network airline groups saw their share prices increase sharply on 20 September amid reports the US government is relaxing its border controls for European visitors from November. According to a number of reports, the Biden administration’s decision will mean fully jabbed travellers from Europe – and countries...
U.S. POLITICS
wgnradio.com

COVID anxiety on the rise as Delta variant surges

Clinical psychologist and author Dr. John Duffy joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why anxiety among adults is increasing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. Dr. John Duffy is author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
thekatynews.com

Skilled Trades Worker Shortage At An All-Time High Amid Soaring Demand

When it comes to recovering job losses caused by the pandemic, Houston ranks in the bottom five of major American cities with 59.1% of jobs so far recovered, statistics from the federal Bureau of Labor reveal. In comparison, Dallas comes in at second highest with 87.5%. In Houston, nearly 50,000 jobs opened up in the first six months of 2021 with another 80,000 to 100,000 expected by the end of the year. Moreover, skilled trades is one industry creating significant career opportunities statewide and one of the few to experience growth nearly every month over the past eighteen months. However, a pre-existing shortage of skilled trades workers — largely caused by baby boomers recently retiring en masse — combined with soaring demand is resulting in a gap between need and supply that only continues to widen.
HOUSTON, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

US to mandate vaccines, negative COVID-19 tests for all arriving international travelers

Starting in early November, all international travelers entering the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, NBC News reported Sept. 30. International travelers will also be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test three days before departing to the U.S., Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 coordinator, told NBC.
U.S. POLITICS
Medscape News

New COVID Strain Has Reached the US

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: US opens up to fully vaccinated travellers

The US is easing its coronavirus travel restrictions, re-opening to passengers from the UK, EU and other nations. From November, foreign travellers will be allowed to fly into the US if they are fully vaccinated, and undergo testing and contact tracing. The US has had tough restrictions on travel in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTVU FOX 2

Pressure mounts on Hawaii to test more travelers for COVID-19 amid surge

HONOLULU - Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. The calls come as federal guidelines change to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming to the U.S. Despite...
HAWAII STATE
WISH-TV

New COVID-19 variant in US contains traces of delta

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new, possibly more dangerous COVID-19 variant has made its way to the United States, and scientists say it may soon take hold and add to a surge in COVID-19 cases. It’s called R.1. The mutation was initially detected in Japan yet quickly spread to other parts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MarketWatch

Boeing and Spirit Airlines upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on expectations for recovery in air travel

Bernstein analysts upgraded Boeing Co. and Spirit Airlines Inc. to outperform on Wednesday and said they expect international traffic and aircraft demand to start to improve as COVID-19 vaccines begin to be administered in most major markets. "The story is not totally clean," a team led by Douglas S. Harned wrote in a note to clients. "Some countries (e.g. China, Vietnam, Australia) must fight against lockdown strategies that block travel when single cases arise. But, we now see paths for most major markets to reopen, with China the slowest, with its "zero tolerance" strategy and the Beijing Olympics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GlobeSt.com

Business Travel Revenue Not Predicted To Reach Pre-COVID Levels Until 2024

Business travel revenue will not likely hit pre-pandemic levels until 2024, with New York City, Washington DC, and San Francisco among the markets with the longest recovery ahead. A new report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs predicts the hotel industry will end this year down...
TRAVEL
