High School

Only Two Weeks Remain in CHS Girls’ Volleyball Season

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Collinwood High School Trojanettes are 6-2, with two weeks to go in their season. The Trojanette offense is led in assists by Kaycee Luker, kills by AC Whitehead and Addie Quillen, and tips by Tessa Statom. The defensive charge is led in blocks by Myah Gray Ayers, Tessa Statom, and Addie Quillen, while Layla Daniel leads the team in digs. Jessica Garrard has added her efforts in all areas this season with strong hitting, digging, and tipping for the Trojanettes.—Submitted.

