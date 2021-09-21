Only Two Weeks Remain in CHS Girls’ Volleyball Season

North Bend’s perfect start to Midwestern League volleyball play continued Thursday, when the Bulldogs won their home opener, sweeping Crater 25-9, 25-21, 25-23. North Bend is 3-0 in league play, all sweeps. The Bulldogs are the only team unbeaten in league. Churchill is 4-1 (the lone loss to North Bend) and Thurston, Ashland and North Eugene all have one loss and will face the Bulldogs in the coming week. North Bend is at Ashland on Tuesday and Thurston on Thursday, hosts Willamette and Marshfield on Saturday and hosts North Eugene on Monday.

NORTH BEND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO