Global Language Services Industry Outlook To 2025 With End-user, Regional, And Competitive Analysis Featuring Appen, Keywords Studios, LanguageLine Solutions, Lionbridge, And TransPerfect Among Others
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Language Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global language services market is poised to grow by US$ 21.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency and increased government spending on language services. The study identifies the globalization of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the language services market growth during the next few years.
Report Scope
This report on the language services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The global language services market is segmented as below:
- By End-user
- Healthcare
- ICT
- BFSI
- Government
- Others
- By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The report covers the following areas:
- Language services market sizing
- Language services market forecast
- Language services market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language services market vendors that include:
- Acolad
- Appen Ltd.
- Iyuno SDI Group
- Keywords Studios PLC
- LanguageLine Solutions
- Lionbridge Technologies LLC
- SDL Ltd.
- Star Group
- TransPerfect Global Inc.
- Welocalize Inc.
Also, the language services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h81hos
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-language-services-industry-outlook-to-2025-with-end-user-regional-and-competitive-analysis-featuring-appen-keywords-studios-languageline-solutions-lionbridge-and-transperfect-among-others-301381754.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Comments / 0