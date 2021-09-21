CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Language Services Industry Outlook To 2025 With End-user, Regional, And Competitive Analysis Featuring Appen, Keywords Studios, LanguageLine Solutions, Lionbridge, And TransPerfect Among Others

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Language Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global language services market is poised to grow by US$ 21.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency and increased government spending on language services. The study identifies the globalization of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the language services market growth during the next few years.

Report Scope

This report on the language services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The global language services market is segmented as below:

  • By End-user
  • Healthcare
  • ICT
  • BFSI
  • Government
  • Others
  • By Geographical Landscape
  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

The report covers the following areas:

  • Language services market sizing
  • Language services market forecast
  • Language services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language services market vendors that include:

  • Acolad
  • Appen Ltd.
  • Iyuno SDI Group
  • Keywords Studios PLC
  • LanguageLine Solutions
  • Lionbridge Technologies LLC
  • SDL Ltd.
  • Star Group
  • TransPerfect Global Inc.
  • Welocalize Inc.

Also, the language services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h81hos

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-language-services-industry-outlook-to-2025-with-end-user-regional-and-competitive-analysis-featuring-appen-keywords-studios-languageline-solutions-lionbridge-and-transperfect-among-others-301381754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Search Engine Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Search Engine Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Search Engine Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Search Engine businesses are struggling to keep pace...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The company specializes in spine and orthopedics. Shares have fallen about 10% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Semiconductor Assembly...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Insights On The Natural Language Processing Global Market To 2025 - Featuring 3M, Apple And Health Fidelity Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Language Processing Market Research Report by Industry, by Type, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Natural Language Processing Market size was estimated at...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Languageline Solutions#Market Research#Keywords Studios#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Healthcare#Acolad Appen Ltd#Iyuno Sdi Group#Welocalize Inc#Geographic#Media Contact#E S T Office#Gmt Office
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Service Delivery Automation (SDA)...
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Professional Headshot Photography Service Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Professional Headshot Photography Service Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Professional Headshot Photography Service Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Professional Headshot Photography Service...
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Waterway Transportation...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Document Translation Services Market is Booming Worldwide | TransPerfect, Lionbridge, GlobaLexicon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Document Translation Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Document Translation Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Document Translation Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
clarkcountyblog.com

Dos/DDos Attack Solution Market 2021 Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry Value Chain

The Global Dos/DDos Attack Solution Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Dos/DDos Attack Solution market.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Intuitive set the standard in the robotic-assisted surgery market. No one has caught up. Illumina’s gene sequencing instruments are the benchmark for an area of medicine that is booming. Align Technology is fending off competition with its integration of technology into the orthodontic process. There are plenty of good reasons...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Air Cargo Demand Remains High, Capacity Lags

Global demand rose 7.7 percent compared to August 2019, with growth remaining strong compared to the long-term average of 4.7 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy