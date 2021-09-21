Global Language Services Industry Outlook To 2025 With End-user, Regional, And Competitive Analysis Featuring Appen, Keywords Studios, LanguageLine Solutions, Lionbridge, And TransPerfect Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Language Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global language services market is poised to grow by US$ 21.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency and increased government spending on language services. The study identifies the globalization of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the language services market growth during the next few years.

Report Scope

This report on the language services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The global language services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Healthcare

ICT

BFSI

Government

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

The report covers the following areas:

Language services market sizing

Language services market forecast

Language services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language services market vendors that include:

Acolad

Appen Ltd.

Iyuno SDI Group

Keywords Studios PLC

LanguageLine Solutions

Lionbridge Technologies LLC

SDL Ltd.

Star Group

TransPerfect Global Inc.

Welocalize Inc.

Also, the language services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h81hos

