Virtual Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium Returns To Empower Women And Support Local Nonprofits

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium returns for a virtual format on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT. Registration for the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is $30 and is now available. To register or for more information, visit www.comerica.com/wbs.

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium brings together women in business from across the country to take part in a program filled with conversations designed to "Power Up Your Potential." For over 15 years, these events have provided women in business an opportunity to learn from inspiring speakers, connect with like-minded individuals and grow their personal development.

The event will also focus on empowering nonprofits supporting girls and women, with proceeds benefitting Comerica community partners Alternatives For Girls ( Detroit); Genesis Women's Shelter & Support ( Dallas); Girls Inc. of Orange County; and Houston Area Women's Center.

Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium emcee Chef Jamie Gwen will once again serve in her familiar role. Gwen, a celebrity chef, syndicated radio host and cookbook author, will serve to spice up the presentation that includes an all-star lineup of speakers featuring:

Liz Jenkins : Jenkins has served to empower women in her role at Hello Sunshine, a media brand and content company founded by Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon that is dedicated to female authorship and storytelling across all platforms. She joined Hello Sunshine in 2018 as the company's chief financial officer. During her time at Hello Sunshine, she has been responsible for establishing and overseeing finance, business affairs, physical production and operations, as well as facilitating the growth of the company's business, including its Scripted, Unscripted and Kids & Animation studios and Reese's Book Club - all of which put women or girls at the center of each narrative.

Col. Nicole Malachowski, USAF (Ret.): Colonel Malachowski is a leader, combat veteran, the first woman pilot on the Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, a White House Fellow, an inductee into both the National Women's Hall of Fame and the Women in Aviation International Pioneer Hall of Fame, and an indomitable spirit. Drawing on stories from her career and personal life, she inspires audiences to rethink the challenges they face every day.

Natalie Nixon, Ph.D.: Nixon is a creativity strategist, global keynote speaker and author of the award-winning "The Creativity Leap: Unleash Curiosity, Improvisation and Intuition at Work." As president of Figure 8 Thinking, LLC, she advises leaders on transformation by applying wonder and rigor to amplify growth and business value. She was named one of the top 40 women keynote speakers of 2020 by Real Leaders and has been featured in Forbes and Fast Company.

Cassey Ho: As the founder and CEO of Blogilates, Ho is on a mission to spread the joy of fitness. An award-winning instructor, she has inspired millions of young women to get into the best shape of their lives - mentally and physically. Her genuine passion for bringing happiness into all facets of healthy living is what led her to launch POPFLEX, a now beloved cult activewear brand that is sold at Target stores nationwide.

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium has continued to serve women business owners, executives and professionals the opportunity to Learn, Connect, Grow and Celebrate. Since its inception, the program has successfully engaged thousands of attendees across Comerica's markets with a variety of speakers and conversations.

About ComericaComerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) - Get Comerica Incorporated Report, a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88.4 billion as of June 30, 2021.

