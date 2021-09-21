Best Bites: Comfort Food Made from Scratch at 12th Avenue Grill

For 12th Avenue Grill, the stalwart American bistro on the Kaimukī street it’s named after, nearly everything on the menu is made from scratch. The bread and buns? Kneaded, proofed and baked on site. The french fries? Peeled, cut and soaked over the course of three days. Even the tamarillo ketchup, with its plummy stone fruit notes that have us hooked, is made in-house along with all of the sauces, dressings and dips. That dedication to craft is what earns 12th Avenue Grill the 2021 Hale ‘Aina Gold for Best Gourmet Comfort Food.