ORORO Becomes The Official Heated Apparel Of The Green Bay Packers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel is excited to announce a new sponsorship with the Green Bay Packers, becoming the team's first official heated apparel partner. Packers fans are no strangers to encountering frigid temperatures while cheering on their players at Lambeau Field, and ORORO is delighted to share its warm and cozy wearable technology with them.

"Braving the cold has been a badge of honor for generations. We're excited to team up with ORORO."

ORORO is ready to outfit not just the fans and stadium staff with ORORO's outerwear, which includes carbon nano heating technology. ORORO's CEO Mark Hu is excited for the partnership, stating, "The Green Bay Packers are an iconic franchise with a history of excellence. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the Packers to introduce our innovative products to Packers fans."

ORORO's Heated Apparel will be available for fans to check out during certain home games, as well as giveaways and other exciting opportunities. Packers fans will finally get to keep warm while they cheer on their hardworking team.

The ORORO team isn't the only one looking forward to the partnership. "Braving the cold has been a badge of honor for generations at Lambeau Field. We're excited to team up with Ororo, an expert in keeping people comfortable, to further enhance the fan experience of cold weather games and make the home field advantage at Lambeau Field even stronger," said Chad Watson, Green Bay Packers Director of Sales & Business Development.

About ORORO Heated Apparel:

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com.

Copyright © 2021 Ororowear.com. All Rights Reserved

Contact: Vanessa YoungORORO Heated Apparel6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89115Office: (702) 354-8848 media@ororowear.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ororo-becomes-the-official-heated-apparel-of-the-green-bay-packers-301381886.html

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel

