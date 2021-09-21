Syence Drop ‘hate me like u love me’ ft. Jake Neumar
US electronic duo syence have unveiled the final single ahead of their bass pop EP ‘hate me like u love me’ feat. Jake Neumar, available now on all streaming platforms. Following their latest single ‘talking way too much’, the latest offering features a rhythmic lead, soothing vocals from featured vocalist Jake Neumar with peaks and valleys laid intricately over dynamic percussion. Bright and bold, the track is poignant and the epitome of the signature “bass pop” sound.www.edmtunes.com
