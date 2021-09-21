CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syence Drop ‘hate me like u love me’ ft. Jake Neumar

By Andy Bedhun
EDMTunes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS electronic duo syence have unveiled the final single ahead of their bass pop EP ‘hate me like u love me’ feat. Jake Neumar, available now on all streaming platforms. Following their latest single ‘talking way too much’, the latest offering features a rhythmic lead, soothing vocals from featured vocalist Jake Neumar with peaks and valleys laid intricately over dynamic percussion. Bright and bold, the track is poignant and the epitome of the signature “bass pop” sound.

hotnewhiphop.com

Travie McCoy Takes It Back With New Single "Loved Me Back To Life"

Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy made his official solo debut 10 years ago with the release of Lazarus. Roughly a decade later, and he's preparing for the release of a brand new sophomore album. This summer, he shared the single, "Spoonful Of Cinnamon," marking his first release in a few years. Today, he shared the second single off of the forthcoming project titled, "Loved Me Back To Life." If "Spoonful" was a reflection of the days of Papercut Chronicles, his latest single certainly picks up a similar vibe to his debut album. The subtle funk and soulfulness vibrate through the production while Travie flexes his vocal chops a bit heavier than his bars. In the song, Travie details the hunt for his better half following tumultuous relationships.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Matsu – R U With Me

At only 24-years old, Brooklyn-based artist and Slow Roast Records label manager Matsu boasts an array of competitive DJ titles including Red Bull 3Style US Vice Champion, Goldie Awards World Finalist, and Campus DJ US Champion (when he was merely 21-years-old). Now, Matsu has translated his shrewd mixing prowess into...
MUSIC
95.5 KLAQ

Bring Me the Horizon Drop Brutal Video for New Song ‘Die4u’

Bring Me the Horizon are back with another new song as part of their Post Human EP series — a hard-hitting, electronic-laced pop rock track called "Die4u," and it's accompanying video is just downright brutal. Whereas one could describe "Die4u" as a love song — it definitely doesn't harp on...
MUSIC
NME

Alt-J tease new release ‘U&ME’ arriving next week

Alt-J have made a cryptic announcement on their social media channels, suggesting a new album and single are on the way. Accompanying a picture of the trio, the post is simply captioned with “U&ME” and “September 22”, meaning fans have less than a week to hear new music from Alt-J – the band’s first original material since 2017’s Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘Relaxer’.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'

The Pretty Reckless have shared a video for an acoustic version of their hit single "Only Love Can Save Me Now", a track from their latest album "Death By Rock And Roll." Vocalist Taylor Momsen had this to say about the stripped down version, "It's always tricky to do an acoustic version of songs that rely heavily on guitar riffs.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

RAYDEO SHARES NEW SINGLE, “LOVE ME NOT” ALONG WITH VISUALS FOR “SMILE PILLS”

Raydeo returns with the release of his single “ Love Me Not ”– as a follow up to his last music video “Smile Pills”. As the title track of the EP, “Love Me Not” operates as the emotional crux and inspiration for the full project. On the single, the listener hears how Raydeo navigates the fuzzy warm feelings of a new romance while ignoring the early signs of what would later become a failed relationship. Heartfelt lyrics are layered over a 90’s Hip Hop beat bringing the listener a sense of nostalgia, relatable to anyone who’s ever experienced a breakup. “Love Me Not” reintroduces Raydeo as an artist with a newly found sense of self and brings fans an authentic sound. Raydeo describes how he made the song saying, “One instrumental just hit my soul and gave me a complete vision of what had happened between the person I was with and it made me want to spill out all the words to better describe how much it really broke me. I was in such a dark corner that all I could do was write. By the time it hit three in the morning,
MUSIC
Stereogum

Alt-J – “U&ME”

For a while there in the first half of the 2010s, the Leeds art-rock band Alt-J seemed like one of the biggest, most influential acts in music. They’ve been off the radar since the release of 2017’s Relaxer, but they’re back today with news of a new LP and their first new single since they were releasing alternate versions of their songs featuring rappers three years ago.
MUSIC
610 Sports Radio

WORLD PREMIERE: Listen to Alt-J’s ‘U & ME’

Alt-J is releasing their first new single since dropping their third album, RELAXER, in 2017, and we’re launching a World Premiere to celebrate. We’ll be playing Alt-J's new track, “U & ME,” all day on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations starting at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT. The...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

VASSY x Vinny Vibe – Don’t Wanna Be Right

Award-winning artist VASSY is releasing a new single, entitled “Don’t Wanna Be Right” with producer Vinny Vibe today across all digital streaming platforms, and you’re not going to want to miss out. This single is the first new song by VASSY since her dance-pop anthem “CHASE” featuring Bonka, released in May of this year, hit and stayed at the #1 spot for 13 consecutive weeks on the Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. Her 2014 single “Bad”, a collaboration with David Guetta and Showtek, recently hit the 1 billion stream milestone, only adding to the magnificence of VASSY.
THEATER & DANCE
EDMTunes

Wax Motif Drops Latest House Tune, ‘Thank You’, Featuring Kaelyn Behr

There are few Producers out there who’ve carved out a slice of dance music to call their own. Wax Motif is most definitely one of them. In the past, we’ve written about Wax Motif a fair amount of times. Most recently, it was for his collaboration alongside Diplo titled ‘Love To The World’. Today, we bring you something a bit newer through a tune straight off his forthcoming album Hard Street, titled ‘Thank You‘. If you’re into house music, you’re gonna want to check this one out, I promise.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Saint Punk Takes Us On A Musical Journey Via His Emotive 14-Track Debut Album, Ouroboros

It’s always a great feeling seeing an artist drop a debut album. Today, we get to experience just that, courtesy of the Los Angeles-based Saint Punk. I say this, as he’s dropped his debut, 14-track album titled Ouroboros. In the past, we’ve written about Saint Punk countless times, with the most recent one being for his remix of Ookay and Cesqueaux’s track, titled ‘The Pit‘. Today, we bring you to the present by writing about his debut ‘Ouroboros‘ album. If you’re a fan of Saint Punk, you’re going to want to check this out.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Me and that Man drop new video single, “Angel of Light” (ft. Myrkur)

Share the post "Me and that Man drop new video single, “Angel of Light” (ft. Myrkur)" Behemoth mastermind Adam “Nergal” Darski and his dark folk/blues/Americana influenced solo project Me and that Man just released the soulful blues-rock ballad “Angel of Light” featuring the compelling voice of Myrkur – setting another milestone within the scene and following the millions of streams of his previous tracks.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Crystal Skies, Micah Martin – We Got It

Crystal Skies is here with Micah Martin on a new single titled ‘We Got It‘. This is through the Lost In Dreams label on Insomniac Records. We love the new music and new representation for more genres. This is a great future bass and trap piece. Right from the start,...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Let Andrew Rayel’s ‘Blue Roses’ Put You in a Trance

Earlier this week, Andrew Rayel’s ‘Blue Roses‘ put fans in a trance as the track circulated the EDM community. The enchanting song features Polish electronic musician Robbie Seed and vocals from Mary Jo Lilac. Lilac seems pleased with their joint effort on Blue Roses and shared her thoughts about it on Facebook.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

CL Drops Impassioned ‘Lover Like Me’ Ahead Of ‘ALPHA’ Release Next Month

ALPHA season is upon us. Today (September 29), CL shared “Lover like Me,” the second single off her upcoming full-length debut due next month. CL shared a teaser of the video on Monday and wrote on Instagram, “Remember the last time you called me Chaelin?” In the clip, she sings, “You will never, ever, find a lover like me.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

SZA Nails Her Lyrics in Spanish on New Version of Kali Uchis’ ‘Fue Mejor’

Kali Uchis just dropped a new version of the sultry R&B single “Fue Mejor,” from her 2020 album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) — and this time, she’s enlisted the help of SZA, who sings in Spanish for the first time on the track and nails it. SZA jumps in with a new verse that’s all about getting over someone who wasn’t worth her time: “Tú nunca fuiste mío, tú nunca fuiste mierda,” she sings. Roughly translated, it means, “You never were mine, you never were shit” — a line that’s iconic in any language. She then joins Kali for...
MUSIC
Variety

Coldplay and BTS Reveal Futuristic ‘My Universe’ Video

Coldplay has premiered the video for “My Universe,” their new collaboration with BTS on YouTube. The “My Universe” video is set in the distant galaxy of The Spheres where music is forbidden, but BTS, Coldplay and an alien supergroup called Supernova 7 unite via hologram to defy the ban. Sung in English and Korean, the new track has both bands singing about the endless possibilities of love, utilizing cosmic analogies and an out-of-this-world synth-like sound. “There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture, that bright infinity inside your eyes. You are my universe, and I just want to put you first,” sings Coldplay’s...
MUSIC

