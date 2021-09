The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards went viral at the start of the show thanks to Seth Rogen, who took a moment before presenting Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy to grill the ceremony for presumably unsafe coronavirus protocols. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It is not. They lied to us,” the comedian told the audience. “We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?”

