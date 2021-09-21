Advertisers Jockey for More Control Over TV Networks' Bid to Launch Nielsen Rival

The advent of streaming has made it possible to watch what you want when you want from the comfort of your couch. But while binge sessions of newly discovered programs are one of the best perks of ditching a cable box, there are still some services that people rely on to get their fix of live TV or current seasons of their favorite shows. Now, one popular streaming provider has announced that it might lose 14 major channels by next week, thanks to an ongoing dispute with a network. Read on to see what could be cut from your screen soon.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO