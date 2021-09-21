CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Hahn to Play Comedy Icon Joan Rivers in 'The Comeback Girl,' a Limited Series in the Works at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

By Kate Aurthur
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan we talk? Because Variety has learned Kathryn Hahn is attached to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” a limited series in development at Showtime, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions. In addition to starring as Rivers, Hahn will executive produce “The Comeback Girl,” Greg Berlanti will direct and executive produce and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce.

Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.” “Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they...
Variety

Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht, John Michael Higgins Join Showtime Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht, and John Michael Higgins have all been cast in guest roles in the Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped,” Variety has learned exclusively. The first season of the series is based on the Mike Isaac book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” It centers on the rise of the ride sharing app and its co-founder and CEO, Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and his relationship with venture capitalist Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler). The cast also currently includes Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Jon Bass, Hank Azaria, and Bridget Gao-Hollitt. Schiff will play Randall Pearson, a San Francisco...
Laredo Morning Times

Dianne Doan Joins Mystery Comedy 'Reunion' (EXCLUSIVE)

The film centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party and has already attracted a cast of comedy heavyweights and in-demand actors. Doan will appear alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block.
Variety

‘Pretty Little Liars’ HBO Max Reboot Casts Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga

HBO Max announced that the cast of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” now includes Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga as series regulars and Zakiya Young and Carly Pope in recurring roles. Previously announced cast members of the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson. The series is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls — the new “Little Liars” — find themselves tormented by an...
