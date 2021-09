The Louisa Lions cross country teams ran their first full meet of the season at the Pole Green Invitational in Mechanicsville in Hanover County on Sept. 11. Nicholas Emmert took an early and commanding lead in the boys’ race, finishing first with a time of 15:57, 15 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor. Caiden Davenport finished in the top 15, placing 13th with a time of 16:51. William Moore placed 28th with a time of 17:36, Talen Soriano placed 48th with a time of 18:18 and Gavin Myers rounded out the team score for the Lions, finishing 82nd with a time of 19:20. Patrick Moore also ran for the Lions, earning a time of 20:19.

LOUISA, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO