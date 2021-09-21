CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop Marshall Mathers LP III?

By Aleia Woods
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eminem surprised fans with the unannounced release of Music to Be Murdered By - Side B last January, and now people are speculating that he might pull another unheralded album drop next month. Based on what appears to be some social media digging done on an Eminem Reddit account, supporters...

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Related
edm.com

Steve Aoki Shares Story About Remix for Kanye West, Drake, Eminem, and Lil Wayne That Never Dropped

Steve Aoki is one of the most accomplished DJs on the planet, but even those most veteran artists sometimes fail to rise to the occasion. In a recent interview with Emmy Award-winning journalist Graham Bensinger, Aoki shared a story about a remix for Kanye West that will never see the light of day. He recalls listening to a freestyle from West over the phone and later being sent stems to remix a song. However, Aoki was stunned when he realized the song included verses from the likes of West, Drake, Eminem, and Lil Wayne.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Is Eminem Dropping MMLP3 on Oct 1?

Now we know Shady is the king of surprise releases and it looks like it may happening again with MMLP3 rumored to drop on 10/1. An Eminem Reddit thread is putting clues together. Users on the thread believe a post from longtime Eminem collaborator Fredwreck could mean something. Then we...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Eminem Reportedly Readying New Music for Next Week

Rumors are starting to surface yet again that Eminem is gearing to release new music very soon. It all started when Em’s close collaborator Fredwreck posted a drawing of the rapper’s childhood home in Detroit on his Instagram stories. As we know, the house appears on the cover of the first and second installment of The Marshall Mathers LP. A little while later, Fredwreck also posted a photo of a building with an address that said 1001, leading fans to believe that an album will drop on Oct. 1.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Mozzy
Person
Skylar Grey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig Story#Vulture#Aftermath Records
HipHopDX.com

Westside Gunn Only Did Joe Budden Interview To Drop The Mic On Eminem's Shady Records

Exclusive – Westside Gunn dropped Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B on Friday (September 24), a continuation of a series that began in 2012 with Hitler Wears Hermes. The Griselda Records founder had 20 tracks and over an hour to further ruminate on his come-up and past struggles over brooding, piano-laced production. Features from Tyler, The Creator, Benny The Butcher, 2 Chainz, Mach-Hommy, Jay Electronica and others provided accentual moments that floated effortlessly over the, at times, soothing tones.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 93.7 WBLK

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From Donda Album

Kanye West has made some abrupt changes on his controversial Donda album and one artist might not be too happy about it. On Tuesday (Sept. 28), an updated version of the Donda album was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.” The R&B singer’s crooning is now replaced with the Sunday Service Choir, singing the chorus, “Thank You, thank you, thank you for your mercy/Make me new again, make me new again.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album ‘Algorithms’ And A Def Jam Kids Album

Despite approaching the 30th anniversary of his first verse on wax, Snoop Dogg has still shown no signs of slowing down, as the decorated rap legend has announced two new albums that are slated for release later this year. The Doggfather revealed his plans for the future during a recent guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will begin with the release of his 19th studio album, Algorithms, the follow-up to his April 2021 release, From Tha Streets to That Suites. While Snoop was sparse on details surrounding the particulars of Algorithms, he does share that the album...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Banned From Instagram Again After Asking Drake For Help

It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MUSIC
Power 93.7 WBLK

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, G-Eazy, Lakeyah and More – New Projects This Week

As hip-hop heads kick their feet up and prepare for the weekend, a number of rap's finest are delivering some sounds to accompany these next couple of days of relaxation. YoungBoy Never Broke Again might be engulfed in legal trouble, but his music transcends beyond the issues he's facing with the law. The Baton Rouge, La. native drops his highly anticipated, Sincerely, Kentrell, effort today (Sept. 24). NBA's fourth studio album is a solo affair and features 21 joints including tracks "On My Side," "Life Support," "Toxic Punk," "Nevada" and "No Where." The rapper has a penchant for using melodic cadences while recounting his struggles and accomplishments, and this LP is no different. NBA YoungBoy's last release, Top, went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy