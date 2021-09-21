CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

UK Health Op-Ed: Suicide awareness, mental health efforts needed to support Ky. farmers

By University of Kentucky
Daily Independent
 8 days ago

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death among Americans. And while suicidal thoughts and mental health conditions can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background — there are particular occupations where suicide is more prevalent. One of these occupations is farming. With Kentucky being home to more than...

www.dailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weekly Challenger

Mental Health Awareness & Empowerment Youth Summit

ST. PETERSBURG — New Vision Behavioral Health, Inc. (NVBH) is pleased to announce its upcoming third annual Mental Health Awareness & Empowerment Youth Summit. The summit will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10-3 p.m. at the St. Petersburg College Clearwater campus, 2465 Drew St. NVBH is a private behavioral...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Thrive Global

Effective Ways to Support Employee Mental Health in the Workplace

Mental health complications are among the leading causes of health concerns in different parts of the world. And as we adapt to the new normal, it is vital to look into the mental health of your employees if you are to propel your venture to greater heights. Skimp on this, and it could impact productivity, communications, and other critical business areas.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Californian

University Health Services, ASUC aim to support student mental health

As students return to campus, University Health Services, or UHS, and the ASUC are offering various mental health resources to promote student wellness as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. According to UHS spokesperson Tami Cate, this semester poses unique mental health challenges for students who may be experiencing grief and isolation.
MENTAL HEALTH
St. James Plaindealer

Extra support for mental health in Watonwan County

St. James, and Madelia at their recent city council meetings have declared September to be suicide prevention month. Proposals for the recognition came from the county wanting to talk more and do more for mental health and suicide prevention within the county, for this month and on. To help do...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Union Leader

Former NH chief justice honored for raising mental health awareness

Former New Hampshire Chief Justice John T. Broderick was honored this week at Franklin Pierce University for his work raising mental health awareness across the state. “I want to thank him for his dedication to justice, to public service, and for being a champion for honest, non-judgmental conversations and action around mental health,” FPU President Kim Mooney said as Broderick was presented the Honorable Walter R. Peterson Citizen Leader Award. “Chief Justice Broderick’s story is riveting and very important.”
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Awareness#Americans#Barn Lrb#The Kentucky Beef Council#Aprn Bc#Fnap#Faanp#Fnp Bc#Ma C#The Uk College Of Nursing
West Georgian

UWG Counseling Focuses on Mental Health Awareness

UWG is helping students to focus on their mental health by planning events during the upcoming month of October for Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW). This week is dedicated to spreading awareness about mental health and the importance of helping those in need. MIAW highlights several nationally recognized days including...
MENTAL HEALTH
holycitysinner.com

Honorary Chair & Corporate Chair Announced for 2021 Mental Health Awareness Walk

The local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) for the Charleston area has formally announced that Charleston County Councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt, Esq. will serve as Honorary Chair for the organization’s annual fundraiser and walk. “Councilwoman Honeycutt’s support of mental health initiatives in the community make her...
CHARLESTON, SC
WNDU

Oaklawn needs mental health professionals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local provider of mental health services held a job fair Thursday afternoon and they say mental health services are in high demand because of the pandemic. At Oaklawn in Michiana they have over 100 spots open from therapists to mental health technicians. On Thursday,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
AARP
Laredo Morning Times

PILLAR stresses mental health awareness during Suicide Prevention Month

As part of Suicide Prevention Month, PILLAR Counselor Elizabeth Gardner wants to bolster mental health awareness throughout the community amid a spike in suicides and suicidal thoughts gripping the city, including young adults in high school. She said that an average of 10 persons per month visit the PILLAR clinic...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
ktvo.com

Memorial car show brings awareness to mental health

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The month of September is considered to be Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. On Saturday, Shining into the Darkness Memorial Car Show returned to Ottumwa for its second year. Event organizer John Daugherty wants to raise awareness and remove the stigma against mental health. “With the advancement of...
OTTUMWA, IA
mychamplainvalley.com

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month highlights importance of breaking mental health stigma

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Department of Mental Health and Vermont’s advocacy groups want you to know how to make a difference. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Vermonters ages 15 to 34, but NAMI Vermont Executive Director Laurie Emerson said conversations about mental health have grown more open and accessible.
BURLINGTON, VT
northernstar.info

Students need mental health days

The conversation around mental health is nothing new. Most college students experience some kind of mental health struggle. That’s why taking mental health days— whether from work or school— is important. But college students are suddenly being left out of the conversation. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law...
MENTAL HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Other View: Survey shows need for mental health support in Minnesota schools

As disruptive as the pandemic was during the 2020-21 school year, students still learned and accomplished academic goals — more than some initially thought. According to a University of Minnesota analysis of the new Minnesota Safe Learning Survey, the extent of how much coursework was perceived to be higher than the spring of 2020, but lower than pre-pandemic times.
MINNESOTA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Missoula health groups educate students on Suicide Awareness Week

The purple and teal lights reflected off Main Hall Sept. 9 to illuminate a row of public health professionals tabling for suicide prevention week. The groups reached out to people on campus in part of a series of events for National Suicide Prevention Week, which happened Sept 5. through Sept. 11 and is represented with purple and teal colors. The movement hits close to home in Montana, which has one of the top five suicide rates in America.
MISSOULA, MT
communitynewspapers.com

JACKSON HEALTH FOUNDATION HOSTS “MIND YOUR HEALTH” A NEW COMMUNITY EVENT TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS

On Sunday, October 10, World Mental Health Day, Jackson Health Foundation invites our entire community to “Mind Your Health,” presented by Florida Power & Light, an outdoor family-friendly festival to raise awareness of mental health issues and support those that are affected. Experts will share mental health discussions and presentations throughout the day. “Mind Your Health” features something fun for every member of the family like an educational village featuring informational sessions throughout the day, a nutrition village with samples of food that improve mental health, and a family-friendly walk supporting mental health awareness. Funds raised benefit Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital. A minimum donation of $25 gets participants a swag bag and commemorative event t-shirt! Visit https://jacksonhealthfoundation.org/mind-your-health/ for more information.
ADVOCACY
lancasterbee.com

Raising awareness in effort to end suicide

We recently observed “Suicide Prevention Week” in Erie County by holding a collaborative event that involved participation from several community partners who remain hopeful in addressing a continued public health crisis that has received increased attention because of the current global pandemic. While I am thankful that the number of suicides in Erie County is declining, the impact that suicide […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy