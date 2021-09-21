Titans take down Elkhorn South, host Norris Invite

The Nebraska City tennis team competed on Monday, Sept.. 13, at Waverly; on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Elkhorn and on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Beatrice. Monday’s match was a tough one for the Pioneers against an up-and-coming Waverly team, but the squad bounded back nicely against Elkhorn with the match coming down to the top three singles contests where Pioneers pulled victories in all three. Beatrice got the win over Nebraska City on Thursday with Caleb Poggemeyer providing a highlight by teaming with Connor Causgrove for a doubles-court win and then also winning on the singles court.
