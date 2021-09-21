Star-spangled Met Gala manifests ‘American Independence’

The 73rd annual Met Gala took place on the second Monday of September after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Met Gala is often referred to as the fashion industry’s version of the Oscars. Designers and Celebrities alike compete for media coverage and bragging rights. The guest list is extremely exclusive and the event costs 30,000 dollars to attend. This year's gala was hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet, seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish, champion tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet and activist Amanda Gorman. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman worked in tandem with Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour to handpick the guest list, a wide-ranging group of celebrities from Rihanna to Pete Davidson to Dixie D'amelio.
