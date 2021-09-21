Star-spangled Met Gala manifests ‘American Independence’

Another Met Gala has come and gone, the best dressed lists have dropped, and we’re left to reflect on the night’s theme for the next nine months until part two of the gala arrives in May. Never before has the event offered a second chance to walk the infamous steps under the same theme, offering an opportunity to reference another American designer or motif from such a wide range of possibilities, or to perhaps correct a look that fell flat. When it comes to “fashion’s biggest night,” there’s always room for improvement.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO