CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Star-spangled Met Gala manifests ‘American Independence’

By Ethereal Reyes
The Poly Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars flooded the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13 for America’s biggest philanthropic fashion event of the year, the Met Gala. This year, stars showed off their interpretation of the night’s theme “American Independence” with a mix of both the spectacular and the distasteful embodying the chaos that is America.

thepolypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haider Ackermann
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Ciara
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Channing Tatum
crfashionbook.com

Why Were So Many American Designers Missing From The 2021 Met Gala?

Another Met Gala has come and gone, the best dressed lists have dropped, and we’re left to reflect on the night’s theme for the next nine months until part two of the gala arrives in May. Never before has the event offered a second chance to walk the infamous steps under the same theme, offering an opportunity to reference another American designer or motif from such a wide range of possibilities, or to perhaps correct a look that fell flat. When it comes to “fashion’s biggest night,” there’s always room for improvement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

12 Stars Who Flew the Flag for Sustainability at the Met Gala

Sustainability become a growing trend on the red carpet in recent years — and this year’s Met Gala was no different. Considering the theme was In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, it’s fitting that it was US designers who were leading the way on this front, with Emily Bode making a rare venture into evening wear by creating a custom embroidered two-piece for Lorde that celebrated the Arts and Crafts movement, featuring antique embellishments dating from 1890 onwards.
ENVIRONMENT
skidmorenews.com

The 2021 Met Gala: A Missed Opportunity

The 73rd annual Met Gala took place on the second Monday of September after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Met Gala is often referred to as the fashion industry’s version of the Oscars. Designers and Celebrities alike compete for media coverage and bragging rights. The guest list is extremely exclusive and the event costs 30,000 dollars to attend. This year's gala was hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet, seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish, champion tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet and activist Amanda Gorman. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman worked in tandem with Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour to handpick the guest list, a wide-ranging group of celebrities from Rihanna to Pete Davidson to Dixie D'amelio.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Independence#American Culture#American Patriotism#The Met Gala#Erl#The New York Times#Oscar De La Renta#Hbo#Seattle Seahawks#Japanese#Haitian#Caribbean#The Statue Of Liberty#Kard
thesetonian.com

Students discuss the MET Gala’s return

The Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual MET Gala on Sept. 13, and students are sharing their thoughts on this popular event. This year’s co-chairs were actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis player Naomi Osaka. The theme this year was “American Independence,” which was meant to celebrate the evolution of American fashion and how far it has come in championing sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.
TENNIS
WWD

How American Was This Year’s Met Gala Red Carpet?

The 2021 Met Gala is well behind us and has left behind fashion moments for people to reference for years to come. Every year VIPs assemble at the Met to support the Costume Institute’s fashion exhibition and follow a theme that supports that exhibition. This year the theme was “American Independence,” which begs the question: How American was this year’s red carpet?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Villanovan

Villa-Vogue: The 2021 Met Gala Fashion Rundown

On the second Monday in September, New York City’s upper Fifth Avenue was a buzz of cream-colored carpets and clacking stilettos for the first time in more than two years. What seemed to be an eternity of silence for the fashion world has finally come to an end with the return of the 2021 Met Gala.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Queer excellence at this year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala is back and gayer than ever after a year hiatus. The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the much-anticipated night on Sept. 18. The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “In America: The lexicon of fashion.” The star-studded guest list typically works with designers who uniquely interpret the provided theme through their garments. Many guests, with the American theme in mind, chose to utilize the biggest stage for fashion to represent the LGBTQ community in their red carpet looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedickinsonian.com

Met Gala 2021 Misses the Mark

On Monday, September 13th the long awaited Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate and raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute. The theme is based on the Institute’s exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, and viewers seemed to be more than a little disappointed with what they saw on the red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mhsmentor.com

Met Gala theme flops

The Met Gala took place last Monday. The theme and fashion was something that I definitely had to talk about. The theme is based off the displayed art, therefore attendees who are invited to the charity event have to dress accordingly. The Met Gala this year was not good. Previous Met Gala themes were easily spotted in the fashion but this year’s was confusing.
MUSIC
depauliaonline.com

The underwhelming Met Gala of 2021

For the first time in almost two years, the red carpet of the Met Gala turned beige for this year’s theme of American: Lexicon of Fashion. With the exception of a select few, the theme seemed to be more of a suggestion than the main event for the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fairfield Mirror

Met Gala 2021: The Best and The Worst

The Met Gala is back, and everything is once again right in the world. Every year the Metropolitan Museum of Art holds a fundraiser for their costume institute. The event is based around a themed exhibit and celebrities from all walks of entertainment attend in outrageously amazing outfits that work with the theme of the exhibit. The event, which has been held since 1948, is hosted by Vogue magazine, along with having multiple celebrity co-hosts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thehillnews.org

Met Gala Controversy: Performative Activism?

The Met Gala, also called the Costume Institute Gala, was recently held on Monday, September 13. Normally, this enchanted event, hosting celebrities and fashion designers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, takes place on the second Monday in May, but due to COVID, we missed out on the event in May of 2020 and 2021. Organizers of the Met Gala decided to postpone the event but assured the public that they plan on sticking with the original May 2022 date. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nique.net

The Met Gala: horse heads and Old Hollywood

On Sept. 13, hundreds of celebrities returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 73rd annual Met Gala, one of the world’s largest annual fashion events. Usually held on the first Monday in May, the gala made its return for the first time since 2019 after being postponed earlier this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Old Gold Black

Met Gala flourishes as celebration of ignorance

The Met Gala is a pretty big deal. In 2020, the event raised over $15 million for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year, people across the world tune in to see what the world’s most revolutionary designers are creating. More than anything, the event is an opportunity to make a statement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Celebs Turn Out for the Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its annual fundraising Met gala this Monday, to celebrate the new exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It was held on the second Monday in September instead of the first Monday in May, but stars turned out in their finest nonetheless. Co-chairs Billie...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy