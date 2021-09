Tom Ford Beauty Explicit Flush Shade and Illuminate Blush Duo ($90.00 for 0.22 oz.) includes two more matte blush shades–a lighter peach and more vivid coral–and both shades applied and blended out well on bare skin as well as over foundation, though the left side was sheerer than the right. The right side was richer and would work on more skin tones, but the left side was so light that it barely showed up on my skin tone so this duo did not feel like it’d work across as many skin tones as it could have (with a more mid-tone left shade).

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO