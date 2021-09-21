CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police Department investigating 100th homicide of 2021

By Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ey6d1_0c3SpaCK00
kali9/iStock

OAKLAND, CALIF. — The city of Oakland, California, recorded its 100th homicide of the year on Monday, marking the second consecutive year of triple-digit homicides.

It's a somber milestone for the city, which recorded 10 homicides in just the past week, police said. In 2020, there were 109 homicides, police data shows.

At a press conference on Monday, a 100-second moment of silence was held to honor the victims, and Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong pleaded with the public to "put down guns."

"So much violence. So many guns. So many senseless lives lost. If this is not a calling to everybody in this community that there is a crisis, I don't know what is," Armstrong said. "I say this every time we have a press conference. I'm tired of appearing before you. We've got to do the work. I'll be out in the community meeting with people, but I need people to step up and grab your loved ones and tell them, 'Put the guns down.'"

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Boy shot, wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday at a school in Memphis, Tennessee, and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter. The K-8 school was placed on lockdown and students were taken by bus to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.
TENNESSEE STATE
KRMG

Tulsa PD hosts S.W.A.T. session for officers in training

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has wrapped up a S.W.A.T. training session that included officers in training from several different departments. Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and Bixby officers took part in the session. The session lasted 40 hours and included classroom and practical training. Those interested...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sweden: Police seek tenant as suspect in building explosion

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish police said Thursday they are seeking a man in connection with an explosion and fire at a large apartment building this week that injured 16 people, four of them seriously. The man is wanted on suspicion of public destruction and hasn't been located yet, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRMG

Child injured in shooting at Memphis K-8 school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting reported Thursday morning at Cummings School in Memphis left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition, according to police and WHBQ-TV. The victim was shot inside the school around 9:15 a.m. CDT, police said. The suspected shooter, identified as a fellow Cummings School student, turned himself in after the incident, according to WHBQ.
MEMPHIS, TN
KRMG

Tulsa man steals FedEx truck with driver in the back

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man stole a FedEx truck with the driver still inside on Tuesday. Tulsa police say the FedEx driver was working in the back of the truck, when William Powers jumped into the driver’s seat and took off. Police say the employee asked Powers to stop,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Social media threat to Broken Arrow schools is a hoax, district says

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is stepping up patrol after a possible threat was made on social media. “We take any threats towards our children seriously and are responding with extra patrol and coordination with Broken Arrow Public Schools,” the police department said on Facebook. They...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy