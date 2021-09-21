CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, OK

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, LINDSAY WHITEHURST
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2067m8_0c3SpL9X00
Missing Traveler This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler) (Amber Baesler)

MIAMI — (AP) — The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito and the police hunt for her boyfriend have generated a whirlwind online, with a multitude of armchair detectives and others sharing tips, possible sightings and theories by way of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Whether the frenzy of attention and internet sleuthing has helped the investigation is not clear, but it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public's fascination with true-crime stories.

Months before her disappearance drew more than a half-billion views on TikTok, Petito, 22, and 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie set out on a cross-country road trip over the summer in a van she decorated boho-chic style.

They documented their adventure on video and invited social media users to follow along on the journey, sharing scenes of a seemingly happy couple cartwheeling on a beach, hiking on mountain trails and camping in the Utah desert.

But they quarreled along the way, and Laundrie returned home alone to Florida in the van in September.

Over the weekend, a body believed to be Petito's was discovered at the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI announced Tuesday that a coroner determined the body was Petito's and her death was a homicide, but officials didn't disclose details pending final autopsy results. Investigators are seeking Laundrie as a person of interest in the case, focusing on a swampy Florida preserve where he is believed to have gone with a backpack last week.

Social media users have been fascinated by the case and have been poring over the wealth of online video and photos for clues.

“A lot of it has to do with the cross-country journey they were documenting, going on social media on this grand adventure," said Joseph Scott Morgan, a Jacksonville State University professor of forensics and an authority on high-profile murder cases. And he added: “They are young, they are attractive people.”

Another source of fascination: a police bodycam video, released last week, showing the couple after they were pulled over in August in Moab, Utah, where the van was seen speeding and hitting a curb. They had gotten into a fight, and Petito was in tears, with Laundrie saying tension had been building between them because they had been traveling together for months.

Theories and observations picked up steam on Reddit, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Users have delved into Petito’s Spotify music playlists, Laundrie’s reading habits and the couple’s digitally bookmarked trails. A TikTok user reported having picked up Laundrie hitchhiking.

And a couple who document their bus travels on YouTube said they went through some of their video footage from near Grand Teton and spotted what they said was the couple's white van. They posted an image of it with a big red arrow pointing to it and the words, “We found Gabby Petito's van.” They said that was what led investigators to the area where the body was found.

The FBI has not specified what led to the discovery or said whether other tips from internet sleuths have helped.

Michael Alcazar, a retired New York City detective and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said that Petito’s Instagram account gave investigators places to start and that social media became a rich source of tips.

“Instagram is kind of like the photo on the milk carton, except it reaches so many people quickly,” he said.

On the other hand, some users have spread misinformation, reporting potential sightings of Petito and Laundrie that turned out to be wrong.

Hannah Matthews, a TikTok user from Salt Lake City, admitted becoming obsessed with the case, saying she identified with Petito and felt that could have been her. She has made 14 short videos detailing theories of what could have gone wrong and providing updates on the case. One of them suggests Petito did not write one of her Instagram posts. It has gotten nearly 2 million views.

"It just seemed like an odd case from the beginning and after doing more research and (collaborating) with other people on social media, the case just kept growing and having twists and turns," she said.

As of Tuesday, the hashtag #gabbypetito had received more than 650 million views on TikTok. By way of comparison, #FreeBritney posts about pop star Britney Spears’ bid to end her conservatorship had gotten 1.9 billion views.

“There’s a lot of different complicated reasons that people are drawn to it, and it’s not all sinister or malicious or creepy,” said Kelli Boling, a professor of advertising and public relations at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has studied audience reception to true-crime podcasts.

She said those fascinated by such cases are sometimes domestic-violence victims who find that such material can help them deal with their own experiences.

“Some people are really drawn to it from a place of healing, or from a place of wanting to find justice for the young lady," Boling said.

While expressing sympathy for Petito, some have detected what they see as a racial double standard, complaining that the media and online sleuths are heavily invested in this case because she is young and white.

“There are a lot of women of color, and especially immigrants, this happens to all the time, and we never hear about it,” said Alex Piquero, a criminologist at the University of Miami.

In the same state where Petito was found, at least 710 Native Americans were reported missing between 2011 and late 2020.

Also, a same-sex couple who lived in a van were reported missing and later found shot to death at a campsite near Moab, not long after Petito and her boyfriend were stopped by police there. The deaths of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner generated some media coverage but nothing like the Petito case.

The case also came at a time when interest in cross-country travel, especially in vans or recreational vehicles, is at a high, perhaps as a reaction to the isolation forced on people by the COVID-19 outbreak. The couple’s plans sounded like something out of a romantic movie gone terribly awry, Piquero said.

“It has this whole air of intrigue," he said. “People have a real fantasy about being able to solve crimes.”

___

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writers Barbara Ortutay in San Francisco and Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Kelly Knievel said in a Monday email. “We...
MOVIES
KRMG

George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77

NEW YORK — (AP) — George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen enjoyed a cult following in the 1970s with such party and concert favorites as “Hot Rod Lincoln” and “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)," has died. Frayne died Sunday in Saratoga Springs, New...
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

Tommy Kirk, the child star in 'Old Yeller,' has died at 79

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Tommy Kirk, a child star who played in Disney films such as “Old Yeller” and “The Shaggy Dog,” has died. He was 79. Kirk’s longtime friend and former child star, Paul Petersen, said he was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been released.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Miami, OK
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KRMG

‘Old Yeller’ child actor Tommy Kirk dead at 79

LAS VEGAS — Tommy Kirk, who starred in “Old Yeller” and other Disney films such as “The Shaggy Dog” and “Son of Flubber,” was found dead in his Las Vegas home. He was 79. Paul Peterson II, Kirk’s longtime friend, posted the news of Kirk’s death on Facebook, writing, “Please...
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

Native American filmmaker and journalist Myron Dewey dies

CARSON CITY, Nev. — (AP) — Myron Dewey, a filmmaker and journalist who helped draw worldwide attention to the concerns of Native Americans fighting an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, has died. Dewey, a citizen of the Walker River Paiute Tribe, passed away Sunday when his car...
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

Trash talking: Florida man captures alligator with bin

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — In Florida, capturing an alligator is apparently as easy as taking out the trash. But honestly, don’t try this at home. Alligators are fast, testy and unpredictable. An Army veteran in Central Florida, however, was able to use a trash bin to corral the gator, who had wandered onto his yard in Mount Dora.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Britney Spears conservatorship hearing: What to expect

LOS ANGELES — The battle over pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship will return Wednesday to a Los Angeles courthouse as a judge considers several petitions, including one that could see the end of the 13-year conservatorship. The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, according to CNN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
KRMG

Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — More than a year after U.S. health care workers on the front lines against COVID-19 were saluted as heroes with nightly clapping from windows and balconies, some are being issued panic buttons in case of assault and ditching their scrubs before going out in public for fear of harassment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

US jury convicts leader of neo-Nazi threat campaign

SEATTLE — (AP) — A federal jury in Seattle on Wednesday convicted a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Wednesday following a two-day trial before convicting 25-year-old Kaleb Cole of five felony charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interfering with a federally protected activity. He could face a decade in prison when Judge John C. Coughenour sentences him in January.
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

The Latest: Colo. school sued for denying vaccine exemptions

DENVER — A pediatrician and a medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have filed suit challenging denials of their requests for religious exemptions from the school’s coronavirus vaccination mandate. The conservative public interest law firm the Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge ruled Wednesday that the pop singer’s father should be suspended as conservator, The Associated Press reported. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny made her ruling after hearing arguments from both sides on several petitions in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Spotify Music#Advertising#Ap#Tiktok#Bodycam Video
KRMG

2 Michigan men charged in separate vaccination card schemes

SOUTHGATE, Mich. — Federal investigators announced on Wednesday that they'd charged two Michigan men in a pair of unrelated schemes where each allegedly sold phony COVID-19 vaccination cards. The defendants, one of whom is a registered nurse, allegedly sold the fraudulent cards online via social media accounts and messenger services,...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species declared extinct

The U.S. government on Wednesday declared 23 species, including 22 animals and one plant, extinct after officials said they exhausted the best available science to find evidence of their survival in the wild. Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing the species, including the ivory-billed woodpecker, the...
ANIMALS
KRMG

Louisiana death row: Inmates get time, daily meal together

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana is letting men on death row get together regularly for recreation, talk, worship and to share at least one of their daily meals, settling a 2017 lawsuit alleging that solitary confinement in tiny cells was inhumane. All of the changes were made before U.S....
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated

NEW YORK — (AP) — The spread of COVID-19 vaccination requirements across the U.S. hasn't had the desired effect so far, with the number of Americans getting their first shots plunging in recent weeks. And some experts worry that the move to dispense boosters could just make matters worse. The...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRMG

Time to weigh in: It’s Fat Bear Week in Alaska

This is much heavier than March Madness. Every fall, some of the largest brown bears in Alaska feast on sockeye salmon at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Proving that any event can be handicapped like a sporting event, a single-elimination tournament began Wednesday and will continue through Tuesday -- Fat Bear Tuesday, according to the Fat Bear Week website.
ALASKA STATE
KRMG

ACLU lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies punched a Black man so brutally while booking him into a north Louisiana jail two years ago that they broke his nose and left eye socket, civil libertarians said in challenging Louisiana's one-year statute of limitations on lawsuits alleging police abuse. Jarius Brown,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy