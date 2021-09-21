CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tomlin Says No Extra Meeting Needed With Turner Following Sunday Disqualification

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll find out sometime this week if Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner will face additional punishment from the NFL for his spitting incident in the second half of Sundays home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the meantime, however, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has seemingly already moved past Turner being disqualified from the team’s Week 2 game for allegedly spitting on Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Taunting needed to be addressed

How did taunting become a point of emphasis? NFL coaches wanted it. The coaches subcommittee, which is made up of Andy Reid, Brian Flores, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin Stefanski and Mike Zimmer, recommended the move to the Competition Committee. The Competition Committee, which has coaches Frank Reich, Ron Rivera, Mike Tomlin and Mike Vrabel as members, approved it.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin says Raiders player spit in Trai Turner’s face prior to ejection

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected on Sunday after he appeared to spit at an opponent, but Mike Tomlin said Turner was retaliating after that was done to him. Turner was irate about something prior to being ejected. He had some words for the official before angrily going...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Trai Turner was “more than apologetic” after ejection for spitting

Steelers guard Trai Turner was ejected from Sunday’s game for spitting at a Raiders player, but Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin says he didn’t chew Turner out for it. Tomlin says Turner felt worse than anyone about his poor decision. “I didn’t [talk to him],” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette....
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals cause behind Trai Turner scuffle against Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed the reason behind guard Trai Turner’s fight with the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. Turner was ejected after appearing to spit in an opposing player’s face. But Tomlin said that Turner was not the instigator. Instead, he was reacting. “You know somebody spit in his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Mike Tomlin Contends Trai Turner Was The Second Spitter, Did Not Merit Ejection

The Pittsburgh Steelers are licking their wounds, literally and metaphorically, after succumbing to the Las Vegas Raiders at home to drop to 1-1 on the season. Adding insult to injury, they also watched right guard Trai Turner get ejected from today’s game, and head coach Mike Tomlin continues to contend, as he did on the field, that his infraction did not merit the ejection.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ben Roethlisberger dealing with pec injury, Mike Tomlin says

It didn't take long for Ben Roethlisberger to suffer an injury in 2021. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has a left pec injury that will impact his work week ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "We'd better be ready to be adjustable," Tomlin...
NFL
wtae.com

Trai Turner was spit on, shouldn't have been ejected, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says

PITTSBURGH — Steelers guard Trai Turner was ejected following an altercation with Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas in the fourth quarter ofPittsburgh's home-opening loss Sunday. It came right after rookie running back Najee Harris scored his first career touchdown for Pittsburgh. Both Turner and Thomas were penalized, but only Turner...
NFL
Fox News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin defends Trai Turner after ejection: 'Somebody spit in his face'

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from his Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after he appeared to spit on an opponent. After Sunday’s game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin came to the five-time Pro Bowler’s defense, saying somebody spit in Turner’s face first. "Somebody spit in...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Admits Rookie RB Najee Harris Deserves Some Blame For Floundering Run Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive running game has been pretty much nonexistent so far in their first three games of the 2021 NFL regular season. In fact, just 13 of 40 (32.5%) runs so far this season by Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris have been successful. Oh, and just five of those 13 successful runs were him picking up just 2 yards to qualify a success based on down and distance. To make matters worse, Pro Football Focus reports that Harris has been hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 70% of his carries so far this season, the highest rate in the NFL entering Week 4.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Face ‘Challenging Task’ Of Slowing Down Bengals’ Offense In Week 3

After dealing with the likes of Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Las Vegas’s Derek Carr through two weeks of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face another talented young signal caller in Week 3 in Cincinnati Bengals’ budding star Joe Burrow. Much like the Bills and Raiders though, the Bengals bring...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Tomlin: Steelers Can Expect More From Najee Harris As He ‘Gains Comfort’

While it hasn’t been the start to his NFL career that many expected, Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie running back Najee Harris will have even more expectations moving forward as he gains comfort in the NFL as a professional, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Speaking with Bob Pompeani Friday for his...
NFL
Steelers Depot

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Recap, Injuries, Tomlin Comments, Scheme, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 3 Sunday home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy