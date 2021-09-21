Tomlin Says No Extra Meeting Needed With Turner Following Sunday Disqualification

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive running game has been pretty much nonexistent so far in their first three games of the 2021 NFL regular season. In fact, just 13 of 40 (32.5%) runs so far this season by Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris have been successful. Oh, and just five of those 13 successful runs were him picking up just 2 yards to qualify a success based on down and distance. To make matters worse, Pro Football Focus reports that Harris has been hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 70% of his carries so far this season, the highest rate in the NFL entering Week 4.

