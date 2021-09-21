Tomlin Says No Extra Meeting Needed With Turner Following Sunday Disqualification
We’ll find out sometime this week if Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner will face additional punishment from the NFL for his spitting incident in the second half of Sundays home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the meantime, however, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has seemingly already moved past Turner being disqualified from the team’s Week 2 game for allegedly spitting on Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee.steelersdepot.com
Comments / 0