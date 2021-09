Many questioned why the Dodgers signed Albert Pujols after he was released by the Angels back in May. But months later, it’s clear that adding the 3-time NL MVP was a good signing by LA. We dive into the numbers to prove that Pujols has done everything the Dodgers had hoped he would and then some. Next, we discuss if bringing Pujols back next year makes sense for the Dodgers and it hinges on whether MLB will implement the universal designated hitter in the National League.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO