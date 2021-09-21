CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Families Mourn Losses After 75 Dogs Die In Texas Pet-Boarding Facility Fire

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 8 days ago

According to reports, 75 dogs died as a result of a fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas. Apparently, first responders arrived at the Ponderosa Pet Resort to find smoke filling the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N86lx_0c3SoeTl00
Facebook via KXAN News

Reports say that a total of 59 families lost pets after a fire broke out at a Georgetown pet-boarding facility. All 75 dogs being boarded unfortunately died in the incident. The local fire chief reportedly said that the animals died of smoke inhalation.

While the investigation into what caused the fire continues, the owner of the business has been cooperative per the report. The business last had a fire inspection in 2015 and was found to have no violations. Reports say that the city is now reviewing their fire codes in the wake of the horrific incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwsSf_0c3SoeTl00
Facebook via KXAN News

Many pet owners have joined and contributed to a Facebook group in order to grieve the loss of their beloved pets.

The news outlet KVUE also shared some photos of dogs that were lost in the incident.

IN MEMORIAM: Today, we're remembering the 75 dogs who were killed in a fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown on…

Posted by KVUE on Monday, September 20, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families who lost their beloved animals. A truly heart-wrenching situation for any pet-owner.

See the full report from our media partners @KATCTV3 on Twitter below.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Georgetown, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
Pets & Animals
Georgetown, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
99.9 KTDY

UPDATE: 1 Dead in Lafayette Bike Crash; Northbound Thruway Now Open

UPDATE, 8:12 A.M.: The northbound Evangeline Thruway is now open at Willow Street. Lafayette police are on the scene of a crash involving either a bicyclist. Lafayette police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says that crash happened in the 2100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway. Listeners tell us that crash happened just south of I-10 near the Frontage Road access turn near Kettle Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Facebook Group#Kxan News Reports#Kvue#Memoriam#Katctv3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy