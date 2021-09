Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the new 300,000-square-foot Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax is a wonderful hub honoring the arts and sciences of film itself. The opening press event held on Sept. 21 included opening remarks from a slew of accomplished actors, executives and Piano himself, as well as opportunities to tour all of the exhibits and meet curators and screenings of selected shorts. Attendees were given the full museum experience. Opening Sept. 30 to the general public, the museum — which could become a sightseeing must in Los Angeles — will allow people to appreciate the process and behind-the-scenes efforts of filmmaking.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO