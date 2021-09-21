Kathryn Hahn to Play Comedy Icon Joan Rivers in 'The Comeback Girl,' a Limited Series in the Works at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)
Can we talk? Because Variety has learned Kathryn Hahn is attached to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” a limited series in development at Showtime, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions. In addition to starring as Rivers, Hahn will executive produce “The Comeback Girl,” Greg Berlanti will direct and executive produce and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce.www.middletownpress.com
