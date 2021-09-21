CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Longtime broadcaster Hughson retires

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fixture in the broadcast booth is stepping away, as Jim Hughson called it a career Tuesday after 42 years behind the mic. "This is a decision I made in consultation with my family, and I'm very much at peace with it," the veteran play-by-play voice said in a statement. "My only goal in this industry was to work at the highest level and on the last day of the season. I've had that opportunity a number of times and will always be grateful for it."

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
canucksarmy.com

How a Canucks game sheet from 1979 influenced Jim Hughson’s decision to retire

In case you hadn’t heard already, longtime Hockey Night in Canada and former Vancouver Canucks play-by-play commentator Jim Hughson announced his retirement yesterday. Hughson is synonymous with the game of hockey for many British Columbians and Canadians in general and is walking away on his own terms from a career that lasted 42 years and featured a dozen Stanley Cup Finals, two World Series, and two Olympic Games.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Training camp questions; Hughson retires

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • One question for every NHL team as training camps open today. [Sportsnet]. • PTOs, training camp injuries and more as...
NHL
thefreepress.ca

Award-winning play-by-play announcer Jim Hughson retires, ending 42-year career

Longtime play-by-play commentator Jim Hughson is retiring, ending a 42-year career that includes a dozen Stanley Cup finals, two World Series and two Olympic Games. Hughson, who called his first game on radio in 1979, spent time broadcasting Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs games on television before joining TSN in 1987.
HOCKEY
bizjournals

Longtime Jaguars executive Dan Edwards to retire after 2021 season

Dan Edwards, one of the longest-serving Jaguars employees and the team’s current senior vice president of Jacksonville Tradition and Alumni, announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season. Edwards has worked with the franchise since 1994, with many of those years coming in the team’s communications department. In...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Nhl#Hockey Night#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#British#Columbia#Maple Leafs#Hnic#Major League Baseball#Ea Sports
chatsports.com

Curtis McElhinney, Flames draft pick and longtime NHL backup goaltender, retires

After playing 249 NHL games over 13 seasons and winning two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Curtis McElhinney has retired from hockey at age 38. McElhinney announced his retirement on Instagram. The Calgary Flames selected the London, ON-born goaltender in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2002...
NHL
theScore

Candace Parker inks multi-year NBA analyst deal with Turner Sports

Candace Parker's big week continues. Following single-elimination wins over the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA playoffs in recent days, the 35-year-old Chicago Sky star signed a multi-year extension with Turner Sports, her offseason home in recent years, to contribute as an in-studio analyst. "Candace brings a passionate...
NBA
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Hall of Fame Broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to Retire

Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team. Jarrín announced his decision on Tuesday, saying he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December. Jarrín's son, Jorge, retired in February, ending the first father-son duo to broadcast baseball on MLB Spanish-language radio.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Peel admits hot-mic incident was 'a tremendous error in judgement'

Longtime NHL referee Tim Peel recently opened up about the incident that ended his career this past season. During a March contest between the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings, a hot mic caught Peel saying he wanted to give Nashville a penalty early in the second period. Video of Peel's comments immediately went viral, and he was fired the following day.
NHL
markerzone.com

JALEN SMERECK, HIS TEAM, OTHERS REACT TO SUSPENSION FOR RACIST GESTURE

The reaction has come in fast to the Ukrainian Hockey League's decision on a suspension for Andrei Deniskin, who directed a racist gesture at black opponent Jalen Smereck during a game over the weekend. Just about all of it is negative. The Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation,...
HOCKEY
theScore

Jalen Smereck to sit out until UHL bans player who made racist gesture

Jalen Smereck, who was the target of a racist gesture in the Ukrainian Hockey League over the weekend, says he won't take the ice again until the player who directed the taunt toward him is expelled. Smereck shared his thoughts Tuesday on Instagram after receiving support from around the hockey...
HOCKEY
theScore

Brees hopes Brady breaks passing record on 1st play vs. Patriots

Drew Brees' time as the NFL's all-time passing leader will almost certainly come to a close Sunday night when Tom Brady returns to face the Patriots in New England. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback sits just 67 yards ahead of Brady, and he's rooting for the record to fall as fast as possible.
NFL
theScore

Campbell: 'No excuses' for Maple Leafs this season

Jack Campbell knows the Toronto Maple Leafs face enormous pressure in 2021-22, but he believes yet another first-round elimination this past spring is all the motivation they need. "There's no doubt in the desire to win and the things we're willing to do and just how much we care as...
NHL
theScore

Toews to play in Blackhawks' preseason opener

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting their captain back for the team's first preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings. Jonathan Toews was forced to miss the 2020-21 campaign due to chronic immune response syndrome. He last suited up for a game on Aug. 18, 2020, when the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Blackhawks in the playoff bubble.
NHL
theScore

Cardinals clinch playoff spot with 17th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado came to the St. Louis Cardinals expecting to play into October. After reaching the postseason twice during eight years with Colorado, Arenado will go to the playoffs in his first season with St. Louis. Arenado, Dylan Carlson, and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam...
MLB
theScore

Fantasy: 5 bust candidates who won't meet expectations

Here are five players who are unlikely to meet expectations next season relative to the round you'll need to draft them in. This doesn't mean you should avoid these players at all costs if they slide from their average draft positions (ADP), but they may not pan out as well as expected if you grab them too high.
NHL
theScore

Best bets to make the NHL playoffs: Release the Kraken

Calgary Flames -135 Carolina Hurricanes -180 Going from the 29th-ranked team to a playoff outfit within a year is quite the jump, but the Devils are capable. They were a much more competitive team than their record suggested last season. New Jersey ranked 13th in Corsi For rating and 18th in expected goals while often playing opponents pretty evenly in terms of shot and chance generation.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy