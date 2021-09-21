Longtime broadcaster Hughson retires

A fixture in the broadcast booth is stepping away, as Jim Hughson called it a career Tuesday after 42 years behind the mic. "This is a decision I made in consultation with my family, and I'm very much at peace with it," the veteran play-by-play voice said in a statement. "My only goal in this industry was to work at the highest level and on the last day of the season. I've had that opportunity a number of times and will always be grateful for it."