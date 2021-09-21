CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Max Muncy’s Struggles Attributed To Coming Out Of Strike Zone

Cover picture for the articleMax Muncy began the year as the best hitter on the Los Angeles Dodgers and pushed his way into the MVP race by batting .279/.413/.557 with a 161 wRC+ through July. However, since Aug. 1, Muncy is hitting just .199/.282/.497 with a 106 wRC+, which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks is due to an uncharacteristic approach at the plate. “No. 1 is he’s chasing more. It’s very clear,” Roberts said.

