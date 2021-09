While the Patriots may be focusing on the task at hand, which is their matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, it seems like the entire region and the bulk of the football world already has their eyes set on Week 4. Why? Well, that's when Tom Brady is set to make his long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since he departed the franchise in the spring of 2020.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO