Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. We got the crew together — Natasha and Danny and Alex — this time ’round to talk fraud, one of our favorite topics. Sure, we’ve riffed on the ups and downs at Luckin, and we’ve spent more time talking about WeWork’s implosion than we want to admit. But that’s not the most recent stuff. There’s been a raft of fraud lately which caught our eye. The heart of today’s episode is a question about fraud, and what more of it might mean: Does more fraud indicate that we’re in a growing bubble, or that we’re in the later stages of a bubble about to burst?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO