Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas doctor is being sued in two separate lawsuits for performing an abortion illegally under Texas’ new law that nearly bans the procedure, in what appear to be the first lawsuits spurred by the statute's goal of making providers targets of litigation. But one of the plaintiffs says he's not opposed to abortion and the other's lawsuit reportedly asks that the state's new abortion restrictions be ruled unconstitutional.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO