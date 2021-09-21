CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War Z: Aftermath Out Now

totalgamingnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso marks the game's first release on Steam. PC users that prefer to use Steam have a good reason to celebrate today as World War Z is finally available on a platform that isn't the Epic Games Store (still gonna post my affiliate link though). Today, World War Z: Aftermath is out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, and for the first time ever on Steam.

wccftech.com

World War Z: Aftermath Delivers New Levels and First-Person 4K/60fps Next-Gen Action Today

Get ready to face the hordes all over again, because World War Z: Aftermath arrives today. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the expansion adds two new chapters, Vatican City and Kamchatka, first-person mode, and support for 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility (a full next-gen console upgrade is coming in 2022). Check out the launch trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, below.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

World War II Tactical Game War Mongrels to Feature at EGX 2021

Video game company, Destructive Creations have announced that they will be featuring their upcoming World War II Narrative Tactics game, War Mongrels, at EGX 2021. War Mongrels is an isometric real-time tactics game that takes place on the Eastern Front during World War II. The story driven campaign of the game takes inspiration from the courage, comradery, and and horror of the second World War. First driven by propaganda, our heroes soon find their purpose in fighting back the expanding Nazi forces that entangled them in the international conflict in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
newspressnow.com

Plotting an end to World War II

Last month marked the 76th anniversary of two atomic bombings that effectively ended World War II. America dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. Another bomb, which killed 70,000, was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9. Six days later, Japan surrendered and the war was over.
MILITARY
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Lost Judgment, World War Z: Aftermath, Sable, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Embr: Über Firefighters, more

We’ve long wished for a SEGA Master System collection. This week, that dream becomes a reality. Well, kind of – SEGA’s investigative adventure Lost Judgment contains eight playable SMS games, including Enduro Racer, Woody Pop, Penguin Land, and Alex Kidd in Miracle World. We guess this means Lost Judgment has...
FIFA
pocketgamer.com

Svoboda 1945: Liberation takes you through the reality of World War II in a gripping narrative adventure, out now on iOS

A riveting look into the horrors and the humanity of World War II, Svoboda 1945: Liberation lets you uncover truths about your own past and about history - and it's out now on iOS. Charles Games' new narrative adventure features point-and-click adventure gameplay combined with full-motion video interviews to shed some light into the traumas during this dark period in history.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Blizzard Reveals New Abilities for Sombra and Bastion in Overwatch 2

Why yes, this is the same Blizzard as the one facing multiple lawsuits, why do you ask?. The current game director for Overwatch 2, Aaron Keller, and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman recently showed off some of the character reworks that are coming to Sombra and Bastion. These changes to design and abilities will be incorporated into the first Overwatch when Overwatch 2 is released. Remember that the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will just be a free inclusion for the original game, while the campaign portion will be a paid experience.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
PCGamesN

New World release time – here are the MMORPG’s server live times

We’re just hours away from the release of Amazon Games’ MMORPG New World, so the devs are gearing up for launch by sharing details on how and where players can dive in when live time rolls around. The studio has already revealed the (pretty huge) New World server worlds list and now we’ve got the breakdown of when the New World release time will be across different regions.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Amazon's MMO New World is out now, but the servers are struggling

At long last, Amazon's MMO New World has launched. After multiple delays and two rather popular betas, folks can now jump onto the supernatural island of Aeternum and stay there for as long as they please. The EU servers are already live, with the rest of the world to follow throughout today. Do watch out if you're jumping in this morning though, because some players are reporting long queue times, while others are struggling to get into the queue in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

New World MMO Launched Today

Welcome to the lands of Aeternum. After a number of delays and tests, New World from Amazon Games has officially shipped today. This new MMORPG will place you in the "haunted wilderness of Aeternum, a mysterious supernatural island in the twilight of the Age of Exploration." It seems as though...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

DICE Details Battlefield 2042 Progression Systems and Unlocks

There are a number of ways to make progress in Battlefield 2042. With today's earlier announcement of the Battlefield 2042 beta beginning on October 6, came some news about how progression will work in the game. The progression systems outlined below are what you will encounter as part of next month's beta test. Just keep in mind that these systems may change a lot, a little, or not at all when the full game is released on November 19.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Fextralife playing on?

Fextralife is a popular gaming community and network known in part for its livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos. Based in Europe, Fextralife is almost assured to have a strong presence on whatever server and faction it ends up on. Fextralife is playing New World on the Central EU server...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to move your World War Z save files from the Epic Games Store to Steam

World War Z has finally arrived to Steam in the form of World War Z: Aftermath, an updated version with lots of new content, first-person mode, a new melee combat system, and a few other perks. As is tradition with games that start their life cycle on the Epic Games Store before eventually coming to Steam, existing World War Z players on PC are migrating from one launcher to the other in droves. If you are one of those players and would like to preserve your progress before diving into World War Z: Aftermath on Steam, you should transfer your save files before deleting it from the Epic Games Store client. Here’s how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
sonomacountygazette.com

World War Two in Windsor

Write a column on Windsor history? Didn’t they just become a city like, last week? How could they have any history?. Turns out I was wrong about that. Good golly Miss Molly, was I ever wrong about that. Windsor might have just recently incorporated (July 1, 1992), but the rich bottomland east of the Russian River between Healdsburg and Mark West has been known politely as the community of Windsor a lot longer than that. Impolitely, it was known as “Poor Man’s Flats” because of a relative lack of prosperity compared to those tonier towns. Oh, the land was good for farming all right – I wasn’t kidding about rich bottom land – but the money from those farms tended to end up in city slicker pockets north and south. The ones who worked the land – then as now – were dominated by more marginalized people. Migrant labor, they called them back then. Braceros. Or Okies, or Chinese, or whoever was on the bottom at any given moment. Not that any of this is unique to Windsor, of course.
WINDSOR, CA
dotesports.com

What New World server is Asmongold in?

New World is finally launched, and players will be looking to decide on the right server for them and their friends to group up and adventure together. When making this decision, you’ll likely want to know what the server population will look like or if there are any large streamers joining in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamezebo

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, NetEase Games’ Anticipated Strategy Game, Is Out Now on Mobile

The Lord of the Rings may well be the most influential work of the 20th century, creating the blueprint for more films, TV shows, and video games than we could possibly count. It’s hard to come up with a new angle in such a crowded field, but NetEase Games – the Global developer and publisher behind hits like EVE Echoes, MARVEL Super War, and the forthcoming Diablo Immortal – has managed it with The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War.
TV SHOWS
dotesports.com

How to fix New World’s ‘Lag Detected’ error

The launch of Amazon Games’ new MMORPG, New World, has run relatively smoothly. But that’s not to say that the experience hasn’t been without a few kinks. Notably, players are experiencing some heavy pockets of lag in settlements and highly-populated areas in the open world. These areas where many players...
VIDEO GAMES

